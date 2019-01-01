Profile

Arnaud Fontanet (in Partnership with UNIGE)

Director Center for Global Health – Head of Emerging Diseases Epidemiology Unit

    I am a medical epidemiologist (MD in 1988 at Paris V, specialisation in rheumatology in 1990, Paris V, and Dr PH from Harvard School of Public Health in 1993) specialized in infectious diseases epidemiology. After working at WHO at the clinical research unit of the Global Program on AIDS (1993-1994), I spent five years in Ethiopia and two years in the Netherlands working as the Program Manager of the Ethio-Netherlands AIDS Research Project (1994-2001). In 2002, I joined Institut Pasteur to launch the Emerging Diseases Epidemiology unit. There, my focus has been on viral hepatitis C (North-Coordinator of the ANRS research site on viral hepatitis; www.hepnile.org) and emerging infections such as the SARS (Scientific Coordinator of the EPISARS project which aimed prevent the re-emergence of SARS through the control of its animal reservoir) and the MERS-CoV. I also have a strong teaching involvement, as co-Director and founder of the Pasteur-Cnam School of Public Health (http://ecole-pasteur.cnam.fr), and coordinator of a master in public health with strong focus on infectious diseases. In 2014, I was appointed as Director of the newly created Pasteur Centre for Global Health Research and Education.

    Global Health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface

    In the footsteps of Zika… approaching the unknown

