Skills you will gain

  • Disease Management
  • Biodiversity
  • Veterinary
  • Public Health
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content Rating: 96%(4,243 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome! Key information on the MOOC

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Global Health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface: The Need for Intersectoral Approaches (Section 1)

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Emerging Infectious Diseases (Section 2)

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 100 min), 15 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Antimicrobial Resistance & Zoonotic Foodborne Infectious Diseases (Section 3)

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Zoonotic Neglected Infectious Diseases (Section 4)

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes

