Andre Ravel is a veterinarian (Lyon 1987) with a M.Sc. (1991) and a Ph.D. (1995) degrees in quantitative epidemiology from Université de Montréal. He has being involved as an epidemiologist in several zoonotic issues since 1995. He started as a consultant working for ministries of health and of agriculture and for the agri-food industries. Then he was hired by the Public Health Agency of Canada where he was part of the founding team of CIPARS and of FoodNet Canada, two integrated surveillance systems at the animal-human-environment interface. Since 2011, he is professor at Université de Montréal teaching various veterinary public health courses at the graduate level and pursuing research on various zoonotic or animal health issues. He is leading an action-research project driven by the One Health and EcoHealth approaches aiming at minimizing the dog-related threats to human health in Northern Canada, in addition to work on zoonotic diseases surveillance, on source attribution of enteric diseases in humans, and on risk evaluation and management related to animal or zoonotic infectious diseases.