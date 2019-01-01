Profile

Isabelle Bolon

Institute of Global Health - Faculty of Medicine

    Bio

    Isabelle Bolon is a veterinarian and researcher at the Institute of Global Health, University of Geneva (UNIGE). She leads the One Health / EcoHealth Unit with Dr. Rafael Ruiz de Castañeda. She holds a PhD in Biology and a Master of Advanced Studies in Public Health. With over 20 years of experience working in academic research, she has led research projects in topics related to animal health (wildlife ecotoxicology) and human health (lung cancer, transgenic animal models of human diseases). She also served as Veterinary/Scientific Manager of animal facilities (Faculty of Medicine, UNIGE) and Research Advisor (Rectorate, UNIGE). Her expertise covers large animal medicine, infectious disease surveillance and health monitoring of animal colonies, zoonosis prevention, laboratory animal pathology, animal research policies and regulations, animal welfare and ethics. Her current research interests focus on Global Health challenges at the human-animal-ecosystem interface especially involving wildlife and livestock (e.g., emerging zoonotic infectious diseases, snakebite impact on livestock and livelihood, human-livestock-wildlife interactions in urban socio-ecosystems).

    Courses

    Global Health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface

