LA
Jul 23, 2018
Amazing course! So recomended for everyone that works in te health field. Te lessons were so comprehensive as well as interesting. And the information sharde was invaluable. I am so happy to did it!
SK
Mar 19, 2021
I has covered a wide range of topics. it effectively demonstrated the links between the many actors on the global scale. It is important to keep building on these linkages to improve world health.
By Joy S•
Jan 17, 2019
While this course may have interesting and useful content, it has numerous errors. The quiz in week 2 does not show what I got wrong and right. The second video in week 3 is in French with no transcript and no subtitles. This course has enough mistakes to make it utterly useless to me. It should not have passed beta review.
By Eduardo R T C•
May 20, 2020
All the test are with wrong results
By Adhiambo L O•
Apr 21, 2017
I have enjoyed this course. It presented the one-health concept very clearly and what its aims are which were particularly interesting especially for me who is interested in antimicrobial resistance research. However, some improvements could be made. The presenters with accents / non-English speakers were a bit difficult to follow and the transcripts were somewhat inaccurate so it would be go to have proper transcription in that regard. Thank you.
By Anna A•
May 9, 2017
The course was very interesting, but a lot of teachers read a paper. The biggest problem for me is that at the end of every quiz i can't know where i was wrong and so i don't know what i have to study and what I've really learned.
By Carlos O•
Feb 22, 2019
In general terms a great course. Most of the lectures are very clear and explanatory. Unfortunately, being an expert does not mean being able to convey a clear message and some of the lectures seem to be more a blurry burst of ideas, that make necessary to go over and over the videos or scripts in order to summarize the essence of what is being taught. Many thanks to the Global Health team.
By Ryan Z•
Jul 11, 2020
Good course, lots of information across a range of relevant topics. Appreciated the interdisciplinary lens and One Health emphasis. What made it really difficult to follow often was that some videos had WAY too much information, and the readings are set up in an absurd way with no guidance as to which part exactly from the 100 page documenta they want us to read. The transcripts of videos were often wrong. The quiz questions were ridiculously set up. Super wordy and vague, clearly written by someone who wanted us to answer a very specific thing but instead included answers that can be correct too, outside of the context of this course.
By Yusuf T•
Feb 15, 2021
The course of Global Health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface is well prepared. I learned and improved my experience and knowledge in the Agri-Food Industry from the Farm to the Fork, Biodiversity, Global Health and Ecosystem Services. The zoonotic diseases and human, animal and wildlife interaction and the effects of the climate change are increasing each year. The One Health approach should be executed by the countries and they have to collaborate to reduce the effects of the AMR and support the agroecological activities. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is an example to the outbreaks of the novel zoonotic diseases and it should be added to this course to create a value added impact for the learners. Thank you to the Course Team and I am truly grateful.
By Emiko M•
Jul 18, 2017
It was really exciting for me to learn Global health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface. I'm a veterinarian and have a big interest in these area. Though I started to learn epidemiology at MPH course, in Japan, I could not find such a comprehensive class. In this MOOC, various teachers gave a lot of idea with their experience. Taking this course helped me my eyes open. Finally I started to think how I contribute to achieve the one health, as a veterinarian in Japan. I am really appreciate to all teachers of this course.
By Paris E•
Nov 5, 2020
I really really enjoyed this course. It was eye-opening to some issues that I had never thought of before! One thing I personally liked about the course was the different guest speakers on the videos. It highlighted the importance for the One Health approach to be utilised in future and also it was interesting to see the different viewpoints of various health enthusiasts. The case study sections were also very interesting and it was highly motivating to see real improvements happening in the field.
By Diana I•
May 30, 2017
I loved!!! It presents a comprehensive perspective on the health implications of humans, animals and environment, and all the factors that impact such as education, monitoring of zoonoses, resistance to antimicrobial, risk assessment, knowledge of the comunity. I will like to know more about the situation in Latinoamerica and the new-old bacterias ad virus that are emerging again cause global warming. Thank you so much!!!
By Sarah F•
Apr 14, 2017
This is a wonderful course and I would definitely recommend it to others. The amount of work and time that went in to creating this comprehensive and diverse course is extremely impressive. All the speakers were extremely informative and thought-provoking. Its great to be a part of a course that has so many passionate individuals devoted to the health of the planet. Thanks so much for a great course!
By Zacharia W N•
Jan 26, 2019
I must say that learning this course was a wonderful experience. The coverage of the interdisciplinary concepts and biodiversity in relation to global health was great especially through real examples and projects from all across different regions in the world. The importance of specializations like epidemiology, one health, zoonotic diseases and management in global health is well captured. Thanks.
By boris a•
May 11, 2017
Very interesting MOOC, I am a student currently enrolled in a Master Degree Program in Global Health at the University of Hanyang in South Korea and I would like to know if it is possible to apply for a PhD or a Doctorate degree in Global Health at the University of Geneva. If yes, what are the conditions (are there some scholarships).
Thank you to all the UNIGE's staffs and Experts.
By Julie•
Dec 8, 2017
A very complete course which cover a large panel of domains through the participation of a lot of experts that really made possible the understanding of the Global Health approach, the underlying challenges, organisations and accomplishments. There is also a lot of bibliography references to deepen our knowledge in the fields we could be interest in. I definitively recommend it !
By Elpida G•
Dec 30, 2020
This MOOC addresses the most current challenges our planet is facing at the moment and the future impact on the general global and planetary health. It also introduces very well an holistic approach, the One Health Approach through an excellent informative context and more than enough material (including extra material). I am really pleased with my selection.
Thank you very much.
By Solangie T•
Oct 2, 2020
Gran oportunidad para aprender de la intersección ( Animales, Humanos y Ecosistema), sus retos y posibilidades para mejorar la salud de todas las aéreas. Relevante para todas las carreras ya que todos podemos aportar desde nuestros conocimientos a mejorar la salud del planeta.
By Guadalupe N•
Feb 21, 2019
One of the best courses I have taken. It shows you a different way of seeing things taken in account what you already know and makes you build your knowledge from that. Concepts that are familiar to you but taught in different points of view. Great course!
By Aude P•
Apr 1, 2018
I was always interested in Health. This course was exactly what I was looking for to have a better understanding of the Global Health. I now wish to go further on the multiple subjects it offers ! It was really fascinating and I learned a lot of things.
By Paul H•
Aug 2, 2017
A fantastic course covering serious and important problems facing mankind. Extremely thought provoking through well presented talks from global experts aimed at stimulating and challenging the audience to participate in the search for viable solutions.
By JAY P Y•
Jul 21, 2020
Very informative course. I have gained a diverse areas of knowledge while completing this course. Thanks to organizer for provided wonderful plateform to understand various aspects of health related practices under one health concept.
By Arinze A•
Jan 10, 2018
The best MOOC to ever grace the field of global health, bringing experts across disciplines from all walks of life and providing up to date, interactive and top notch knowledge of global health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface
By ABBA B•
Oct 22, 2018
Ce cours m'a inspiré d'être polyvalent dans mon domaine en Santé Animale et d'avoir une vue générale d'autres domaines qui s’intéressent à la survie de la population mondiale , c'est l'un de mon rêve qui vient de se réaliser.
By Precious M•
Jul 29, 2021
I found this course very informative and exclusive of the current trends and needs in the area of One Health. At the same time, the MOOC gives one a challenge to think of contributing positively to the global health needs.
By Andrea J C P•
Dec 9, 2019
I am so grateful for having joined this MOOC. I had the opportunity to increase my knowledge by learning from the bests instructors. I enjoyed every week and special those topics related to biodiversity and human health.
By Xyomara C P•
May 11, 2017
Congratulations to the team, I felt this MOOC was very interactive not only thanks to the forums but also for the videos, it made the experience more interesting. Also the instructors and managers were nice! I liked it.