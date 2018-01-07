About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

University of Geneva

University of Lausanne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Key Concepts in Screening

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Screening Metrics

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Screening in Pregnancy and Newborns

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Screening for Cardiometabolic Conditions

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

