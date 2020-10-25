Application using Amazon Rekognition
هتعرف خدمات مهمة AWS بتقدمها زي S3, AWS Rekognition
هتستخدم معظم التطبيقات بتاعت AWS Rekognition علي AWS Console
هتكتب Code Python تقدر تستخدم فيه AWS Rekognition باستخدام الAPIs
في اخر الكورس هتقدر تستخدم AWS Rekognition من الWesbite بتاع AWS . خلال المشروع هتقدر تستخدم AWS Rekognition APIs في Python code وهتقدر تعمل مشاريع Computer Vision, من غير ما تدخل في تفاصيل بناء Machine Learning Model,هتقدر كمان تستخدم AWS High Level Services وتخليها تعمل الوظيفة المطلوبة بسرعة ودقة المشروع ده لاي شخص مبتدأ حابب يعمل مشروع او حلول بال Computer Vision باستخدام AWS سواء في دراسته او شغله لتسهيل عملية بناء Machine Learning Model. وده هيفيد بان التركيز الاكبر يكون علي الهدف الاساسي للمشروع مش التركيز علي الComputer Vision, فالنجاح في المشروع هيكون احسن, اسرع, ادق وكمان يضمن استمرارية النتيجة. بيقدملك حلول لمشاكل كتير تقدر تتحل بال وفي الكورس ده هنبقي علي بداية طريق ال cloud-based software ده Amazon Rekognition بيقدملك حلول لمشاكل كتير تقدر تتحل بال وفي الكورس ده هتبقي علي بداية طريق الAutomation وبداية انك تقدر تعمل serverless pipeline تستخدمها في اي مشروع له علاقة بالComputer Vision فتبقي قادر اكتر تركز علي مشروعك واللفكرة الجديدة اللي عندك بدل ما تشغل نفسك في بناء Machine Learning Model جديد وانك تطور فيه كل شوية ودي واحدة من اهم مميزات AWS انها بتوفرلك خدمات مش بتخليك متضطر الي اعادة اختراع العجلة!
Computer Vision
Python Programming
Machine Learning
Cloud API
AWS Rekognition انشاء حساب علي, ومقدمة عن
AWS Regonition Applications الجزء الاول
AWS Regonition Applications الجزء التاني
AWS Rekognition في داخلPython Code
Security and APIs
