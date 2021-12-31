About this Course

Intermediate Level

No background required.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how this coronavirus invades respiratory epithelial cells, grows in the nasal passages and spreads to alveoli to cause hypoxia.

  • Describe what makes this coronavirus so infectious, how it has spread quickly throughout the world and how best to stop its spread.

  • Recognize the clinical symptoms of COVID-19 disease and be able to diagnose this disease

  • List the recommended treatments for COVD-19, as well as the treatments under investigation

Intermediate Level

No background required.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of Florida

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

How SARS-CoV-2 Causes Disease in Humans and Spread Around the World

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

COVID-19 Symptoms and Signs, Diagnosis, and Treatment

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Preventing the Spread of SARS-CoV-2

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 129 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Advanced Management of COVID-19 for Health Professionals (optional)

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 177 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COVID-19 - A CLINICAL UPDATE

