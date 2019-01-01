Dr. Frederick Southwick is a Professor of Medicine and former Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Florida. From 2010-2011 Dr. Southwick attended the Harvard Business School as an Advanced Leadership Fellow, and studied how business practices could be applied to improve the quality and safety of healthcare. He also continues to practice and teach infectious diseases.He is an award winning teacher and the author of "
Critically Ill: A 5-point Plan to Cure Healthcare Delivery
".and most recently, April 2020, the 4th edition of Infectious Diseases: A clinical short course. Lange Series