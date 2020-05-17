About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Applying TPS or Lean to Healthcare

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Waste Reduction

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Standardized Work and Preparing for Value Stream Mapping

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Value Stream & Process Mapping, RIEs, and Leveling Flow

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

