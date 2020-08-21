DJ
May 17, 2020
An exceptionally well designed course. Dr Frederick Southwick taught very impressively throughout the course. The assignments were also great.
CT
Jul 5, 2020
Great videos and exercises to practice what you learned!
By Michael J•
Aug 21, 2020
I give this review not be cruel. I am certain the course designer made this course with the best intentions. However, this course is dangerously tool focused and does not spend much time discussing the finer points of purpose and demand. As a result, tools are introduced in isolation. This can give the impression that the tools can be applied universally but that is not the case in reality. Wrong tool in wrong situation equals disastrous results. What if you tried to do a value stream analysis on an emergency room without really understanding demand? Why would you even try? Similar point with the discussion around metrics. This will be determined both by process type and customer purpose. In some service processes, takt is entirely irrelevant and drives the wrong behaviour. I get what they're trying to show you. But it lacks a lot of context and guidance. Without that context guidance, you may be giving people a dangerous level of confidence.
By Debashish N•
Nov 8, 2018
Simply wonderful. Very valuable inputs. Dr. Fred has mde things simple to understand and has triggered the thought process to bring improvement. I recommend this course to all the doctors, managers, nurses, staffs and students in healthcare
By Vidya J•
May 17, 2020
An exceptionally well designed course. Dr Frederick Southwick taught very impressively throughout the course. The assignments were also great.
By JHORJAN S G R•
May 4, 2021
Es un muy buen curso, importante para un ingeniero de procesos e ingeniero industrial
By Chelsea T•
Jul 6, 2020
Great videos and exercises to practice what you learned!
By Sebastián G•
Nov 13, 2020
Excellent! It was a great experience.
By DANNA V C G•
Apr 19, 2021
GOOD COURSE
By ajay k•
Jul 2, 2020
A very good course which gave me insight into organising work of medical departments , which might someday lead to saving of a precious human life. We in healthcare are normally responsible people but we are also reactive to situations than active. I am trying to still find ways to incorporate this as a culture rather than an idea.
By Debra D•
Sep 22, 2021
The training and course work were excellent. Learned a lot! On disadvantage is difficult to access feedback from peers and see their feedback. There was also no one to inquire if you submitted a project and had questions as to whether it was as intended. Also, it was difficult to upload the projects.
By Rahi S•
Jan 10, 2021
Fantastic delivery of content and practical exercises. I got a lot out of this course.
By Preetham K•
Jan 4, 2021
Very informative and practical oriented course