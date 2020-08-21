Chevron Left
About the Course

Lean or Toyota Production System (TPS) is responsible for revolutionizing the auto industry by creating highly reliable and safe cars and trucks. In this course healthcare providers, administrators, engineers, and healthcare professional students will be taught how to apply the principles and tools of Lean to health care. They will learn how to identify and remove of waste, design standardized work, apply 5S, map Value streams, create process maps, conduct rapid improvement events (RIEs), level workflow, use A3 forms and Paredo charts, apply error proofing, and create effective visual controls. The instructional videos minimize Lean technical language, and include patient cases to make the lessons more appealing to students in healthcare. Acknowledging that patients are very different from cars we have carefully adapted Lean to health care and call our system: Patient-centered Healthcare Delivery System (PHDS). The name and abbreviation emphasize two key principles taught in our course: 1. Just like PhDs the scientific method must be continually applied when creating plans to improve our systems of care. 2. All improvements must be made looking through the eyes of patients. Armed with this new knowledge students will be able to design and implement sustainable healthcare delivery system improvements....

DJ

May 17, 2020

An exceptionally well designed course. Dr Frederick Southwick taught very impressively throughout the course. The assignments were also great.

CT

Jul 5, 2020

Great videos and exercises to practice what you learned!

By Michael J

Aug 21, 2020

I give this review not be cruel. I am certain the course designer made this course with the best intentions. However, this course is dangerously tool focused and does not spend much time discussing the finer points of purpose and demand. As a result, tools are introduced in isolation. This can give the impression that the tools can be applied universally but that is not the case in reality. Wrong tool in wrong situation equals disastrous results. What if you tried to do a value stream analysis on an emergency room without really understanding demand? Why would you even try? Similar point with the discussion around metrics. This will be determined both by process type and customer purpose. In some service processes, takt is entirely irrelevant and drives the wrong behaviour. I get what they're trying to show you. But it lacks a lot of context and guidance. Without that context guidance, you may be giving people a dangerous level of confidence.

By Debashish N

Nov 8, 2018

Simply wonderful. Very valuable inputs. Dr. Fred has mde things simple to understand and has triggered the thought process to bring improvement. I recommend this course to all the doctors, managers, nurses, staffs and students in healthcare

By Vidya J

May 17, 2020

An exceptionally well designed course. Dr Frederick Southwick taught very impressively throughout the course. The assignments were also great.

By JHORJAN S G R

May 4, 2021

Es un muy buen curso, importante para un ingeniero de procesos e ingeniero industrial

By Chelsea T

Jul 6, 2020

Great videos and exercises to practice what you learned!

By Sebastián G

Nov 13, 2020

Excellent! It was a great experience.

By DANNA V C G

Apr 19, 2021

GOOD COURSE

By ajay k

Jul 2, 2020

A very good course which gave me insight into organising work of medical departments , which might someday lead to saving of a precious human life. We in healthcare are normally responsible people but we are also reactive to situations than active. I am trying to still find ways to incorporate this as a culture rather than an idea.

By Debra D

Sep 22, 2021

The training and course work were excellent. Learned a lot! On disadvantage is difficult to access feedback from peers and see their feedback. There was also no one to inquire if you submitted a project and had questions as to whether it was as intended. Also, it was difficult to upload the projects.

By Rahi S

Jan 10, 2021

Fantastic delivery of content and practical exercises. I got a lot out of this course.

By Preetham K

Jan 4, 2021

Very informative and practical oriented course

