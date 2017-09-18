The People, Power, and Pride of Public Health provides an engaging overview of the incredible accomplishments and promise of the public health field. The first module includes interviews with legendary public health figures whose work led to millions of lives saved with vaccines, air bags and car seats, and the federal Women Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. The second module brings key public health tools to life -- including use of data, communications, and policy - through discussions with experienced professionals who have used these tools to save lives. The third module includes a "Carpool Karaoke"-style trip through Baltimore County, Maryland with NACCHO President Dr. Umair Shah to see and hear real public health workers talking about how they serve their communities.
The People, Power, and Pride of Public HealthJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Pride: The Success of Public Health
In this module, we’ll hear from three public health heroes about some incredible accomplishments that have saved millions of lives in the United States and around the world.
Power: The Tools of Public Health
In this module, we’ll discuss examples of how public health saves lives with data, messaging, and policy changes.
People: Public Health in our Communities
In this module, Harris County Health Officer Dr. Umair Shah drives “carpool karaoke”- style around Baltimore County, Maryland to hear from real health department workers about their work.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.84%
- 4 stars21.55%
- 3 stars3.87%
- 2 stars1.72%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE PEOPLE, POWER, AND PRIDE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
A great introduction to public health. I appreciated the different formats that information was presented.
I am very impressed by the programme and I am truly glad that I have an opportunity to participate. I enjoy the continual learning process and I am always eager to learn!
Very nice course, interactive and perfect. Just that it would be good if everyone is allowed to complete the assessment regardless of certification.
I've learned a lot about the important yet hidden figures of public health, as well as the methods and tools needed to successfully heal and protect a community. This is such a great course!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.