PC
May 20, 2020
I've learned a lot about the important yet hidden figures of public health, as well as the methods and tools needed to successfully heal and protect a community. This is such a great course!
DS
Jul 21, 2019
Public health is a very broad field. There are many different roles. In this course, you can learn about few of those roles in the form of interviews. Very interesting course!
By Rita F A•
Apr 28, 2018
Very informative. For someone in the healthcare industry, I can use much of what I learned to educate my community and the patients I deal with at work.
By Cornelius T D•
Jul 2, 2019
The course is highly inspiring and motivated me to see hold strong to public health as my field of study. Indeed public health goes beyond borders.
By Joshua•
Nov 15, 2017
I really enjoyed this course and found many insights in the course content. As a very recent graduate in social science and environmental science, the week 3 content was very helpful in opening my eyes to the public health sector, which I would very much like to be a part of. I am currently seeking full time work in Victoria (Australia) and this course did a fantastic job of proving to me that jobs do exist, despite being fairly invisible within communities.
By Shreya K•
Jul 23, 2019
This is a great introduction to public health as a discipline. It doesn't require a rigorous studious approach to complete. It's a series of interviews of professionals in public health so that you gain a deeper understanding of the types of work in the field and the depth of the impact it all has.
Really easy to complete quickly - I dedicated one evening and passed with 100%.
By SHIV C M•
Mar 14, 2018
Doing a course from Johns Hopkins for a passionate public health professional like me who could not manage to seek any residential course from this esteemed university in his young age is a matter of pride. It has revived my energy to trek the educational courses conducted by highly acclaimed universities.
By Christine J•
Dec 2, 2017
I am greatful for the opportunity to pursue knowledge in a very important course with the most prestigoius university in the world, online. This allowed me an opportunity to learn at my own pace and space. It was short, doable and very impactful. Thank you. Christine, Namibia
By Georgianna W•
Sep 6, 2018
This is an excellent introduction to Public Health for new staff, particularly staff that do not have a public health background. The use of personal interviews was effective in prompting the viewer to relate their own work to the bigger role of public health in the community.
By Marci R•
Sep 5, 2017
This course was well planned and organized. Maintained interest while learning. Short videos accompanied by discussion prompts and brief quizzes. Enjoyed the course and "getting to know" the folks involved in Public Health in Baltimore County.
By De S•
Jul 21, 2019
Public health is a very broad field. There are many different roles. In this course, you can learn about few of those roles in the form of interviews. Very interesting course!
By Amy C•
Aug 1, 2018
This would be a good course for people beginning work in Public Health. They will be surprised to learn how many aspects of our lives are influenced by public
By Alice B•
Jul 7, 2019
Solid introduction to what it means to work in public health and various roles, also well as an overview of key big public health wins.
By Kevin C•
Dec 3, 2017
A great introduction to public health. I appreciated the different formats that information was presented.
By Diego E P Z•
Jul 24, 2019
The most amazin course that I have ever take. So simple and yet so interesting. Definetly recomended
By Liljana J•
Aug 17, 2018
great format, content, and thought exercises for an intro to what and who public health is
By Ahmad B•
Jan 28, 2019
Splendid presentation of an important course!
By olga C•
Sep 1, 2017
I think is excellent and very useful in expl
By Denita B U•
May 20, 2019
Great practical insights on Public Health!
By Fátima d l F•
Oct 22, 2017
Great course! Loved it
By Ananaba J•
Jan 24, 2019
I love this course.
By Andrés F E B•
Nov 18, 2017
Espectacular curso.
By Le Q D•
Feb 18, 2018
The course is very interesting. It helps me to have a comprehensive information on public health. The structure of the course is suitable with lots of interactions with professional people. However, the information is not deep enough.
By Joshua L•
Dec 24, 2018
The course was very good and interesting however, boring. The videos did not gain the attention of the pupil as they were not very interactive and it was just two people talking.
By Juan P E•
Jan 3, 2018
El curso es bueno, da un insight en lo que es public health, sus diferentes áreas y la necesidad de esta disciplina. Sin embargo, el último modulo es un poco tedioso.
By Juan M•
Jun 2, 2018
Quick and easy course, but informative and everyone in the videos provide a good explanation of what they do as well as display a passion for their service.
By Nouf B•
Aug 20, 2017
A very simple and fun course, I took it in my summer vacation and I liked it, it was information refreshing