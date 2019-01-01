Profile

Beth A. Resnick, MPH

Associate Scientist

Bio

Beth A. Resnick is an Associate Scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Department of Health Policy and Management. She is the Director of the Office of Public Health Practice and Training and the MSPH Program in Health Policy. Her research and practice interests include assessing and improving the public health infrastructure, enhancing knowledge of potential environment and health connections, and developing effective public health policies.

Prior to her appointment at Johns Hopkins, Beth Resnick was Director of Environmental Health at the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). She provided education, information, research, and technical assistance to the nation’s 3,000 local health departments and facilitated partnerships among local, state, and federal agencies in order to promote and strengthen local environmental public health practice.

Courses

Chemicals and Health

The People, Power, and Pride of Public Health

