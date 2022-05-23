About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Beginner Level

Individuals in leadership positions, with a need to formally communicate health information to public audiences, or those in training.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Audience Segmentation
  • Message Tailoring
  • Audience-Centered Communication
  • Persuasion
Instructor

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

AUDIENCE SEGMENTATION

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

APPLY EMPATHY TO CONNECT WITH AN AUDIENCE

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

PERSUASIVE COMMUNICATION

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MEDIA INTERVIEWS: CONNECTING WITH INTERVIEWERS AND VIEWERS

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization

Leadership for Public Health Crises

