Public health communicators have a duty to communicate health information with integrity, accuracy, and clarity. For messaging to be most effective, public health communicators must help their audiences draw meaningful connections with the information being shared, and connect with them in ways that foster trust and credibility.
Individuals in leadership positions, with a need to formally communicate health information to public audiences, or those in training.
- Audience Segmentation
- Message Tailoring
- Audience-Centered Communication
- Persuasion
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
AUDIENCE SEGMENTATION
People's culture, history, and lived experiences affect how they interpret and engage with health-risk information. Without acknowledging these influences, public health communicators may struggle to successfully engage their audiences with the information at hand. This module explores how public health communicators can segment their audiences into smaller groups, thereby allowing them to tailor messages to each group's unique needs.
APPLY EMPATHY TO CONNECT WITH AN AUDIENCE
To motivate people to act on health information, public health communicators must be able to make that information relevant to their audiences, and connect with them in ways that foster trust and credibility. One way to connect with audiences is through empathy. Taking the time to understand where they are coming from, and acknowledging their perspectives regardless of the accuracy of those perspectives, shows people that you care. This module explores how public health communicators can recognize and overcome underlying biases, assumptions, and stereotypes to create messaging that is rooted in empathy.
PERSUASIVE COMMUNICATION
Whether public health messages are successful at motivating people to adopt a recommended action, is driven largely by the person or entity communicating that information, and the structural components of the message itself. This module explores how public health communicators can leverage persuasive communication strategies, to frame and deliver their messages in ways that appeal to their audience’s core values.
MEDIA INTERVIEWS: CONNECTING WITH INTERVIEWERS AND VIEWERS
For some audiences, a media interview is the only channel through which they will encounter important health and safety information during a public health crisis. During an interview, public health communicators must convey high stakes information in a short amount of time, connect with the viewers, and convince them to adopt actionable steps to protect themselves. This module explores how public health communicators can approach media interviews with confidence, and shift their attention outward with a greater focus on their audience(s).
About the Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Leadership for Public Health Crises will enable current and prospective managers, directors, unit heads, and elected officials to effectively lead their organizational response to profound health-related emergencies and to build leadership capacity across multiple sectors, agencies, organizations, and divisions. This series of courses prepares graduate students (in, e.g., public administration, public health, social work, business, homeland security, education, and related fields) and practitioners in a range of roles in this broader arena who seek to attain or advance in leadership roles. The courses focus on foundational competencies required to confidently and competently lead in preparation for and response to far-reaching health-related crises, including communication, cross-agency collaboration, organizational contingency planning, and data analysis, especially as these relate to civilian sectors. To learn more about the Leadership for Public Health Crises specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHhzlgdHIxU
