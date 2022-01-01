- Crisis Control
- Communication
- Public Health
- Leadership
- Emergency Management
- interprofessional teamwork
- Crisis Communication
- public health leadership
- Audience Segmentation
- Message Tailoring
- Audience-Centered Communication
- Persuasion
Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization
Lead your team through public health crises. Master leadership strategies to lead your team through public health crises.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Leadership for Public Health Crises prepares participants to lead collaboratively through the most profound public health-related crises by building individual leadership ability, as well as leadership capacity across multiple sectors, functional areas, and roles in preparation for and response to crises.
Learners should have basic private or public service business acumen and an interest in a leadership role.
Learners should have basic private or public service business acumen and an interest in a leadership role.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Communication and Leadership during a Public Health Crisis
As the world changes dramatically around us, leadership skills are necessary to help keep the population safe and healthy.
Disaster, Crisis, and Emergency Preparedness Communication
This course will introduce you to basic concepts of emergency management, planning, and crisis risk communication. You will understand the definitions of and operational challenges associated with disasters and public health emergencies. You will identify important components of risk communication, and you will identify and evaluate the ways social characteristics shape vulnerabilities to crises and health outcomes. In completing this course, you will begin to learn about the nature of different kinds of extreme events and the disruptions they can cause for communities affected by them. You will learn about how to approach the planning process. You will also explore the ways extreme events can be felt differently by different members within our communities. Finally, you will go over important considerations in crafting messages about risks. As you go through the course, you will apply your knowledge of these principles in assignments which ask you to consider how you would approach the crisis risk communication planning process for your organization or community.
Connect with Diverse Audiences during a Public Health Crisis
Public health communicators have a duty to communicate health information with integrity, accuracy, and clarity. For messaging to be most effective, public health communicators must help their audiences draw meaningful connections with the information being shared, and connect with them in ways that foster trust and credibility.
Offered by
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.