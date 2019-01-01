Dr. Brenda Hoffman is an Assistant Professor of Practice in the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science® and the School of Communication and Journalism. She serves as the Director for the Advanced Graduate Certificate in Health Communication, and Course Director for Public Speaking. She is affiliated faculty in the Program in Public Health. Much of Dr. Hoffman’s work is translational and centered on the intersection of health and instructional communication to improve the quality and continuity of health care and improve health outcomes for patients and communities. As a communication researcher, her work explores topics such as health literacy, organizational socialization, interdisciplinary teams, patient adherence, and communication motives. Dr. Hoffman holds a PhD in Health Communication from George Mason University, an MA in Communication Studies from Texas State University, and a BA in Communication from Bryant University.