Tecnológico de Monterrey
Credenciales Alternativas: el futuro de las certificaciones
Tecnológico de Monterrey

Credenciales Alternativas: el futuro de las certificaciones

Taught in Spanish

Course

José Luis Mata Fernández
Verónica Alejandra Pérez Aguirre
Laura Patricia Aldape Valdés

Instructors: José Luis Mata Fernández

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

18 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

  • Identificar las características de los tipos de Credenciales Alternativas.

  • Valorar la importancia de las Credenciales Alternativas en el contexto actual.

  • Identificar los beneficios y retos de las Credenciales Alternativas.

Assessments

18 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

En este tema identificaras cómo las Credenciales Alternativas toman un rol relevante en la actualidad, debido a los beneficios que ofrece a la persona de permitir evidenciar de manera más específica sus: conocimientos, habilidades y competencias.

3 videos12 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Bienvenido al tema 2 “El rol de las Credenciales Alternativas en las universidades y las empresas”. Antes de iniciar con el tema, te invitamos a que revises su introducción y objetivos.

3 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

¡Bienvenido al tema 3 “Implementación de Credenciales Alternativas en las universidades”!

2 videos9 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

2 videos9 readings5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

José Luis Mata Fernández
Tecnológico de Monterrey
1 Course75 learners

Tecnológico de Monterrey

