Este curso está dedicado principalmente para docentes y personal educativo, en ámbito universitario y/o empresarial, que tengan interés en identificar y aplicar la credencialización de formación y habilidades.
Credenciales Alternativas: el futuro de las certificaciones
Taught in Spanish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identificar las características de los tipos de Credenciales Alternativas.
Valorar la importancia de las Credenciales Alternativas en el contexto actual.
Identificar los beneficios y retos de las Credenciales Alternativas.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
18 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
En este tema identificaras cómo las Credenciales Alternativas toman un rol relevante en la actualidad, debido a los beneficios que ofrece a la persona de permitir evidenciar de manera más específica sus: conocimientos, habilidades y competencias.
What's included
3 videos12 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Bienvenido al tema 2 “El rol de las Credenciales Alternativas en las universidades y las empresas”. Antes de iniciar con el tema, te invitamos a que revises su introducción y objetivos.
What's included
3 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
¡Bienvenido al tema 3 “Implementación de Credenciales Alternativas en las universidades”!
What's included
2 videos9 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
What's included
2 videos9 readings5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Education
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.