Jun 12, 2020
Hellow I am samruddhi and glad to tell you that I had recive the good grades in this course and completed it. This course has taught me many new things and this is very helpful for my future.
Sep 8, 2020
Excellent material, eminent faculties and wonderfully presented all throughout. It kept me engaged scientifically over the last couple of months. Kudos!!
Apr 25, 2020
why you didn't gave me certificate .....i've completed the course with a good grade
Apr 27, 2020
I hadn't receive a certificate, I've completed this course, what's the problem?
Jun 20, 2020
A very informative course regarding the ongoing pandemic! Although it just needed some update due to recent data and studies. The instructor is great!
Apr 30, 2020
An excellent course, really indepth information of latest pandemic. I have passed with a very good grade. Is there any way I can get a certificate? Certificates are proof of my participation. Please let me know. Thanks
Jun 2, 2020
This course gave a good overview of COVID-19 from a clinician point of view. This complements another COVID-19 course I took with COursera
Jun 13, 2020
Sep 9, 2020
May 6, 2020
Coming from Dr. Southpick it was not surprising to see such an eye-catching course, professionally addressed, well designed and organized.
May 23, 2020
I highly recommend this course from University of Florida. It's very interesting and useful course , it explains all important clinical updates about COVID_19 in a very simple way that everyone can understand 🙂 thanks alot Coursera team , University of Florida and Dr. Fredrech for this amazing course..
Jun 14, 2020
This course is very informative, supportive and interesting. Training materials were well organized and provided good case studies. Frederick is an excellent instructor, very patient and thorough . I am very pleasant to learn this course .
May 25, 2020
The course is very interesting and important. I learned a lot and cleared doubts I had about this pandemic (COVID-19). Thanks to instructor Dr. Fred for making his videos dynamic so we can learn and co-understand better.
Apr 20, 2020
very informative regading the methods of diagnosis , what is upto date regarding treatments and why staying at home matters
May 8, 2020
Good up to date knowledge.
I like how you make it so interactive and didactic with the assignments.
I highly recommend!
Apr 30, 2020
Thank all of this course preparators.
May 29, 2020
very useful and learning-friendly
Apr 21, 2020
Fantastic! Thank you!
Apr 21, 2020
Excellent
Sep 14, 2020
This course is great for anyone who wants to gain a better understanding about COVID-19 in a short time period.It puts together all the main points in a coherent, easy to understand way. I really learnt a lot from this course and recommend everyone to try it.
Apr 25, 2020
I liked and appreciated the focus on public health issues and not just the medical and epidemiological factors of the disease. And excellent short course. Many thanks for preparing this.
Jun 13, 2020
This course is really instructive and interesting.Very well designed and organized.It could be improved by giving more in-depth knowledge. Thankyou!
May 30, 2020
The course offers relevant and significant information. However, in could be improved by giving more specific and in-depth knowledge.
Regardless I am grateful to the organizers for giving me this learning opportunity
Dec 1, 2021
great course ,I highly recommend this course from University of Florida. It's very interesting and useful course , it explains all important clinical updates about COVID_19 in a very simple way .but i wonder why you didn't gave me certificate from florida university? Actually,I completed all the recommend subjects .
Jan 2, 2021
Very detailed summary of Covid-19 knowledge to date of course (late spring 2020). Presentations included excellent graphics which truly enhanced the learning process. Instruction provided by top notch professionals and experts in theirs fields. An awesome learning experience!
Apr 21, 2021
A really great course to update the Knowledge about COVID - 19! It is important to complement the other courses that have been previously taken! A good thing to improve would be in the first peer review assignment to enable the way to upload pdf or word files for correction!
Jul 14, 2020
I have learnt about the pandemic covid 19, various terms related to disease spread for example R sub zero, suppression, mitigation, death rate, campaigning, disinformation, clinical trials for various treatment strategies, prevention of spread of disease.