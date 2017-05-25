PB
Jun 22, 2021
It is a wonderful course and it help me to improve my skill, providing the very interesting methods in disease screening and implementation. How to evaluate a screening process is also learned.
SH
Aug 24, 2020
To all the course professors: " A wonderful and big thank you for a course well taught and well completed by myself." I have learnt alot. Samantha Henry (Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar). Guyana
By Melissa H•
May 25, 2017
This course is not very good quality. The transcript is not written well (lots of errors) and it is hard to understand the speakers (lots of hesitation). The questions in the videos cut the speaker mid-sentence, and it just isn't very polished.
I failed the week two quiz despite many attempts and reviewing content. The questions were not written well (gramatical errors) and did not cover the content of the preceeding video. There are many frustrated users on the discussion board with the same issue from the last year. It seems the course admin doesn't reply.
By REDA B•
Apr 13, 2020
The lesson is good, Professor Guessous is an outstanding teacher. But the problem with this lesson is that there's a problem in the exam of the second weeks, where the scoring system is wrong so no one ends up passing this exam and thus the course. I am unenrolling and hoping the problem gets fixed soon this way I'm back on track
By Christophe G•
Nov 24, 2015
Overall good quality course, interesting and relevant. The only drawback are the quizzes because sometimes the answer is not clear, even after watching carefully the video and reading material.
By Dr.C.Hanumantharao•
Jun 17, 2018
Good but could have been even better if the speakers were more familiar with English pronounciation
By Vasily A•
May 7, 2020
It could be very interesting and useful course if organized correctly. In the current form, most of the time lecturers are just reading their printed text, with very few slides/charts/materials shown. Even when slides exist, they are only shown briefly and most of the time I'm just looking at the face of the lecturer - what's the point of it?
Also, quizzes are really not good, I have an impression they're made just to say "yes we provide quizzes". Questions are often vague and not linked to real understanding of material; answers are only "correct/incorrect" without any comments or explanations.
By Rory H•
Jul 6, 2020
There is an issue with regards to the Quiz taken in Week 2. All options given are marked as wrong, which means you cannot pass the module, and therefore the course overall. Do not waste your time starting this Course until this issue is finished.
By Oleksii H•
Oct 6, 2019
Overall good quality course, it is interesting and contains consolidated information about screening programs. The quizzes are not good, almost all of questions were written like "with of the following is FALSE" and sometimes the answer is not clear, even after watching carefully the video and reading material. Some questions were not written well (grammatical errors) and did not cover the content of the preceeding video.
By Renz A R•
Apr 18, 2020
Some questions of the quizzes has an error. How we would accomplish the certification?
By Ranakishore P•
Apr 24, 2020
Thanks for enlightening of screening methods
By AYMAN M A A•
Nov 30, 2015
Excellent content , but weak language commanding with a strong accent
By Naufal A•
Apr 30, 2020
I am very happy and proud of my achievements, I will continue to learn.
By Md. R H•
Apr 3, 2020
Excellent course, and I am very glad to learn so many things.
By MOHAMMED A•
May 24, 2019
excellent work and videos
By Bryan F•
Jul 12, 2020
A more appropriate Title for this would have been: ~A course detailing measures that check the quality, performance, or reliability of screening processes. The course is all about testing the screening method, and not so much what KINDS of tests are in use for say, COVID-19. What tests are in use today for screening diseases and how do they work ? That is not in this course. That said, once you realize this course does not go anywhere near what disease tests actually do, and you are locked in to the course then yes it is very useful. Public health professionals accept reliability of the 2 types of COVID-19 screenings, and have their hands full completing the task of disease screening of the public for virus and, since most screening is by off the shelf purchases from pharmaceutical companies, twho is the audience intended for this course? It seems to me this course would be most useful for screening test designers at the Pharmaceuticals. It is for inventors of screening tests, who want to verify reliability, before put their screening test on the market, for public health agencies. The coursed was challenging and very interesting once you accept that the course is about, testing the tests. Thank you.
By An H T P•
Aug 19, 2021
I like the concept of the course but the lecture using written language is difficult to listen to. The long lectures, the words used in writing make it very difficult for me to grasp. I hope the lecture will use language more understandable to gain deep insights of public health.
By Laura I L G•
Jul 8, 2020
Some explanations are not clear during the videos. The specialist should have a better organization when speaking. Also, the formulation of questions are very confusing and I see room for improvement.
By -•
Jun 21, 2021
The heavily accented english is a bit hard to follow, and the tests cover material not emphasized in the lectures, and sometimes not included at all. Overall it's quite difficult to follow the overall course without doing a lot of reading outside the lectures, and is not self-contained. That's either by design, to make it difficult, or by poor design, because it's not well constructed.
By khaldoun m•
Sep 5, 2018
1-What are the different study designs that may be used for evaluation of screening programs?
2-What are the important biases and controversies associated with screening?What are the different key resources needed for planning a screening program?What are the characteristics of the decision-making framework used for screening programs.?
3-What examples have you heard of or experienced for evaluation of screening programs?
4-Do you know any examples where screening programs have been stopped?In addition to the examples of future topics in public health screening, can you can think of other topics that would be important?
5- Can you describe how you see these topics developing in the future?
very informative program
thank you for your kind care
By CHUN H N•
Mar 16, 2021
I am a graduate in Epidemiology from Seattle (MPH) and Singapore (PhD in Epidemiol), and find this most refreshing. Nice perspective from the Swiss Thinking, with migrants and migrants' health matters. Many thanks. I had pointed out the Notes discrepancies from the verbatim issues. But Excellent Overall. I fully understand the Swiss' preferences for French, German and Italian. Making this English Language presentation extremely "pushing" to their limits.
By Jan C S•
Sep 13, 2020
The topics are comprehensive and useful in planning, implementing, and evaluating a disease screening program. The advantages and disadvantages of screening, as well as their controversies, are covered in the course. The speakers are credible and are able to show their expertise. It inspires the health community to participate in enriching this field while remaining ethically grounded.
By Shah M A R•
Oct 28, 2020
"This was my first time taking a course in this format and it far exceeded my expectations."
This Course Gives a Student a lot of Info about Diseases Screening Systems.Whole course is separated in different parts,which lecture was perform by Diffrent instructors
overall this course deserve a full 5 out of 5 ratings
By VICTOR M B P•
May 10, 2020
What is most outstanding are the teachers giving the lectures.You begin to play attention and they go on pouring a knowledge that you can tell they Master.
It is worth Every minute.You feel you are listening to real scientific lecturers.
By Isaac D•
Mar 10, 2022
very simplified and instructive lectures on public health screening principles. Will definitely impact my approach to promoting screening for certain chronic diseases and and cancers in the primary care setting among high risk patients
By Sara m•
Jun 16, 2020
Actually my gain of this course according to the representative and the subject was completely different .
It was just about me because of my language and my professional background .
I really appreciate all your teamwork’s
By Dr. S•
Jun 16, 2021
This was an exceptionally wonderful course. All the resource persons were too good and sessions and assignments were well planned and informative. I like to take part in such type of courses in future.