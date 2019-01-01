Dr. Gillian Bartlett-Esquilant is a Professor as well as the Research and Graduate Program Director and the Associate Chair for the Department of Family Medicine at McGill University. She received her PhD in epidemiology from McGill in 2001 and her MSc in 1996. In 2014, she was awarded the Carrie M. Derick Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and Supervision for McGill University and the Faculty of Medicine Honour List for Educational Excellence. Dr. Bartlett-Esquilant specializes in primary care research and knowledge translation. Her current concentration is on knowledge translation and stakeholder engagement around personalized medicine, health promotion and pharmacogenomics in family medicine and primary care. She is currently a visiting scholar at the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine with Lausanne University in Switzerland.