Welcome to the MOOC "Global Health Security, Solidarity and Sustainability through the International Health Regulations".
We are very excited to have you on board and hope you will enjoy the course! In the coming 6 weeks, you will learn about the International Health Regulations (IHR), history of its creation and evolution, its major principles and implementation procedures, as well as challenges and future opportunities. We will talk about lessons learned from the previous epidemics and environmental disasters, and discuss possible future health threats and ways to respond to them in an efficient and timely manner. The goal of this MOOC is not only to promote knowledge on the IHR among the general public but also to help international health practitioners advance its implementation, contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. Our MOOC «Global Health Security, Solidarity and Sustainability through the International Health Regulations» is highly transdisciplinary and involves prominent experts from more than 15 leading institutions worldwide, including academia, international organizations, and local governments. Along with traditional e-learning resources, it gives access to a highly innovative teaching tool - virtual Simulator IHR 3.0 - a serious game where you can practice managing health crises from different perspectives. No matter which country you come from, this MOOC is free and open for anyone interested in learning more about such a powerful legal mechanism as the IHR. Every week, you will get access to a new Module which includes a series of video lectures, accompanied by a list of recommended readings to deepen your knowledge on the proposed topic. Every module will have a number of practice exercises, such as in-video questions and practice quizzes based on the video lectures and readings, and a graded quiz to sum up everything that you've learned. At the end of the course, you will be asked to take a graded final quiz that you will need to complete (as well as each Module's graded quizzes) in order to pass the course and earn a Certificate if you chose this option at enrolment. We encourage you to use Discussion Prompts and forums to discuss the course material with fellow students enrolled in the MOOC. You can greatly contribute to the learning process by posting your questions, commenting, or sharing your personal experiences and examples from your countries. This MOOC was produced jointly by the University of Geneva (Switzerland), Centre Virchow-Villermé for Public Health Paris-Berlin, Université Paris Descartes (France) and ANEO in close collaboration with the World Health Organization Headquarters (Geneva, Switzerland) and WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (Cairo, Egypt), with the financial aid of the Agence Nationale de la Recherche (France), UNIGE and WHO. We wish you good luck with the MOOC and look forward to seeing you in our learning community!