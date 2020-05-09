About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • history and goals of the IHR,

  • rights and obligations of the States Parties and the WHO within the IHR;

  • IHR achievements, strengths, weaknesses and challenges after more than 10 years of its implementation

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and course outline

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Historic perspectives. IHR Articles & Procedures

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Intersectorality of the IHR - Part 1. Health threats covered by the IHR

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Intersectorality of the IHR - Part 2. Mobility, trade and national security

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes

