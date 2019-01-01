Aude Richard is a resident physician in training at the Institute of Global Health. She obtained her Swiss Medical Degree from the University of Lausanne in 2013 and went on to practice clinical medicine for 2 years. In 2017, she got her Master of Public Health from Harvard University in the United States, with a focus on social and behavioural sciences and health communication. Her master thesis focused on the relationship between patients and healthcare professionals and the promotion of tools to support it. Aude took her position of resident physician in November 2017 and is currently, amongst other projects, serving as the French-speaking Switzerland coordinator for grippenet.ch, a participatory platform for influenza monitoring and literacy.