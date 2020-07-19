EB
May 9, 2020
I am excited finishing the course and I found it very important and contemporary plus a brilliant lectures except some talks need to be translated.\n\nThank you
MH
Nov 17, 2020
It is very insightful course, providing new knowledge on various aspects of IHR and global health security. Worth-learning!
By Oli B•
Jul 19, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. The video lectures were very engaging. Another aspect I liked was the diversity of experts who participated in this course. In my opinion, the instructors were the brightest and finest money can buy. I speak from experience. I have taken several courses with Coursera throughout the years and I am truly grateful for this collaboration between this platform and experts from different fields. Even if you're not in the health field the content of this course is enlightening.
By Seyed-Moeen H•
Jul 23, 2019
A very thorough and sweet course indeed. The biggest advantage was that it was lectured by the best professors and professionals in the field which are or have been practically engaged with different aspects of IHR. Highly recommend it to those dealing with IHR implementation and monitoring in various levels and sectors especially national authorities of member states. Big thanks to course designers at University of Geneva.
By Anfisa P•
Feb 7, 2020
This is a very interesting MOOC, full of important information. This course covers every aspect of the work of the IHR and all around. I liked that there are many additional sources of information. I highly recommend this MOOK for anyone interested in the work of WHO and the IHR.
By Luís R•
Mar 18, 2021
Very good. Being in e-learning mode which facilitates and shortens distances, at the same time hinders the always essential interaction in these topics, discussion is essential.
Completing the course was not easy, studying among the small periods after work required some dedication and effort.
However, the excellent explanations of all the speakers in the various modules in conjunction with the various reading material supporting the study made each module attractive.
In particular, the main difficulty I had was the fact that English is not my natural language which led me to listen in English, mentally translate to Portuguese and then respond to the various tests in English.
This course has brought to me the opportunity to understand all the involvement of the IHR, its implementation and essentially in this period COVID understand many of the decisions taken nationally or internationally concerning health matters or political.
It also helped me to realize the need to help my institution, in the search and implementation of the best systems of health support at work and prevention in the workplace.
Many thanks to all.
By Sharafat I•
Jan 20, 2021
The course consists of a wide arrange of aspects of IHR, but all these points of view are important. I think the IHR need to be revised again after COVID-19.
By EMNETEAB G B•
May 10, 2020
By kyawnay z•
Nov 18, 2020
By Marc S O•
Jul 21, 2021
A very informative course, very important public health specialists and National level disease control officials.
By Maike H J•
May 8, 2020
Great course, goes very in-depth, very high quality, many interesting experts, very interesting topics!
By Arbaz A•
Aug 21, 2019
Great to have a knowledge of the things that were never exposed to you.
By Celso A J•
Jun 12, 2020
Excellent course!
By Tersoo A•
May 15, 2020
Amazing insights
By SERENA M•
Feb 9, 2021
Interesting
By Poliane m a•
Sep 5, 2020
Thank you
By Mona A A•
Jun 30, 2020
GOOD
By ALESSANDRO B•
Feb 10, 2021
Opt
By Ekuwa A•
Dec 31, 2020
very educative! there is so much to learn. This course improves your understanding of international disease management and the reasons why things are done to promote health and prevent disease outbreaks while managing the economies of countries even in the midst of pandemics
By rudolf h•
Mar 17, 2021
obviously a lot would have changed with the advent of Covid-19. a review of the wrong answers would also help to make the adequate corrections
By Gerardo M•
Apr 28, 2021
Is a ver good course, it only needs to upgrade whith covid issues
By Chelsea S•
May 8, 2020
A very informative and engaging course.
By Huijie F•
Jun 12, 2020
Informative.