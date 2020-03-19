RA
Sep 6, 2018
This course is very challenging and prolific. It has really widen my knowledge in the Health sector and I hope to study an upgrade of it in future. Many thanks to all the course instructors.
JQ
Feb 7, 2018
Fun and Interesting Course! Learned a bunch of stuff I hadn't really known and put together in my mind prior to this course. Thanks to all of y'all who put this course together. Dr Quincy
By Elias V•
Mar 19, 2020
My only complaint are the multiple answer quiz questions. They don't test any knowledge but your ability to second guess yourself. When i thought i knew the material, it took multiple attempts to complete the quizzes due to those questions.
By Raphael A•
Sep 7, 2018
By Vo T H M•
Feb 17, 2020
As a student in global health. it was so helpful to gain an overall knowledge for global health, from many aspects from lead healthcare professionals all over the world.
By Elizabeth C•
Feb 12, 2017
One of the best courses in the global health area on Coursera. The Experts from various disciplines brought in to share their expertise, valuable experiences and insights made this truly interesting and engaging in distance learning setting. Good course module guides for every chapter and interesting readings. I hope the University of Geneva can consider offering an extension to this. Big thank you to all the professors and experts!
By Paolo P•
May 25, 2020
Really good course, gave me new insight in areas I didn't even know were relevant to Health, I would highly recommend to anyone that is trying to understand, like me, what't going on right now.
Some of the topics were quite challenging to grasp and the quizzes are hard, which is a good way to review material, but nonetheless extremely insightful.
By JOHN Q•
Feb 8, 2018
By Alexandra B•
Oct 2, 2017
A lot of work went into this course, which is reflected in the abundance of material and information presented. It was very interesting and educational. Thank you!
By Sabrina F•
Feb 19, 2016
This course not only takes the time to explain the topics clearly and concisely they also take the time to explain the simple things like the roots of the words.
By Seyed-Moeen H•
Oct 10, 2019
A very complete and solid review of basic global health concepts. The data need to be updated as most of them are for 2013 and MDGs. Overall a well made course.
By Cristhian C B•
Apr 30, 2020
Thank you very much to the University of Geneva and to all the teachers who have strengthened some of my foundations and taught me many new things. Hugs
By Jaime M H•
Aug 20, 2018
This a a very comprehensive and hollistic course. I would strongly reccomend it, in particular to people involved in the global health area.
By ALEJANDRO Y V•
Mar 3, 2018
I would like to thank to all the teachers and professional who take part in this great course. Thank you very much! Kind regards from Spain
By Amy S•
Feb 1, 2019
A very beneficial course for people seeking to gain knowledge in the field of Global Health or Healthcare in general
By Ahmad B•
Jan 16, 2017
An exciting course with good overview on the field of Global Health. I enjoyed participating in the course!
By Andrea S S•
Apr 24, 2019
I just loved this course. The topics were very accurately explained and every lecture was interesting.
By Casey C•
May 25, 2020
The course was very interesting, and quite challenging to follow at times if you aren't familiar with human/public health. While the information is very applicable to today, it would have been great if there was information from the later half of the decade.
By Hugo A S R•
Feb 28, 2021
It's a great course, nevertheless it needs to be updated as it is based on the Pre 2015 agenda and issues at the time, and several worldwide changes have occurred ever since, including the current pandemic that could be approached in several modules.
By Elena P A•
Jun 4, 2020
I would have liked to find references to the pandemia of Covid-19.
By Mwanaidi A•
Jul 10, 2020
Thank you very much for conducting this important course on Global health.This has been 8weeks of learning which was worth doing setting the foundation of Global health.
The module coverage was very good and could follow and get the concept of global health.My suggestion would be if we can have a follow up course on this and if possible to have collaborations especially in research now that participants are from different countries so that we can get the practical aspect of what we learned.
OR
Having a small project at the end of the course as a prerequisites to finish the course.
Looking forward to do Masters in Global health/ Global health research.
I appreciate the coordination of this course.
Dr Mwanaidi Amiri MD,MMED Paediatrics and child health.
By Karla I N N•
Aug 19, 2020
Of the many, many courses I have taken on Coursera this is the best. It truly is a multidisciplinary course. Each subject is taught by a different specialist in its field. It's such a shame the limits of the course do not permit longer lectures because it is a pleasure to hear from so many specialists. The best thing for me is that they provide all the slides for download. I have found that knowing that I have the material for later consultation allows me to focus much more on the lectures instead of having to worry about notes or copying screens. So format, content, duration, quizzes (love that there is no peer review!), etc., it's all perfect. I was enjoyable learning.
By Michael G•
Jun 20, 2020
Very Good learning even for experienced health workers like myself. I gives me a good and change of mindset. though I may have had it but it was concretized, organized and confirms the need to have a better mindset.
Key approach to take home
1. The ecosystem approach to health and well being
2. Health as an input to development and an outcome of Development
3. Health in all Policies
4. One Health approach
trainings
Suggestions: The course/ materials should be reviewed annually or in 2 years.
Very satisfied, and will take more self development courses
Michael Gichangi
By michael t•
Jun 29, 2020
I seriously had and still have no clue how these problems are really not addressed, to only imagine the amount of money spent on materialist things and the greed, from mankind is absolutely mind blowing. the Dr's and professors are so passionate about their work, it almost makes your small petty problems seam minuscule. Thank you to all teacher..
By Aimable N•
Jun 14, 2020
I have appreciated the way lessons are prepared and given to us. it was a great opportunity to many of us especially myself. I have gained much regarding global health in developing countries as well as I come from one of them. So, I was privileged to get this course which is going to change more in my work as a health care provider.
By Sachin A N•
Jul 23, 2020
It is my first experience learning outside India. I was thrilled to study at geneva university virtually though. I am thankful to coursera for giving me opportunity to learn and i am grateful and humbly acknowledge your gracious support.
I liked the course and surely look forward to learn more.
Best Regards,
Sachin Ashok Naik