Jul 3, 2019
This course has covered a wide range of global health topics in an understandable form. I am very satisfied by completing the course but of course with loads of thoughts on the varied issues.
Jun 8, 2016
Great material taught by such experienced professors and professionals in the area. Wonderful to increase your knowledge in this field, an area where there still so much to be done!
By Kenechukwu C•
Apr 13, 2020
This course really broadened my mind on so many aspects of Global Health, it is so useful and I shall apply them at professional and personal levels. I will definitely take more courses in this field. Thank you, Coursera for the knowledge especially in this lockdown period of the COVID-19
By Ellery I E A•
May 8, 2018
It truly is an introduction to Global Health. Key concepts are broken down and discussed and this greatly facilitates learning.
By Davide C•
Oct 15, 2020
I really enjoyed this course! As a veterinary student, it gave me a better idea of what to do after my graduation, especially thanks to the lessons of professor Ib Bygbjerg, which have really inspired me.
At the same time, I would suggest this course also to people who want to better understand what is happening around the world, attending these lessons as a documentary of the major issues of global health, both in the developed world but especially in developing countries.
Thanks also to professor Flemming Konradsen for the organization of this course and for his interesting interviews to professionals around the world.
Ready to attend other online courses issued by the University of Copenhagen and hopefully in the next future I'll be able to join a master there.
By Maria d l A E•
Jun 8, 2018
I am currently taking about 4 different Health care courses and this is by far the best. The experts teaching the course not only discuss their knowledge but they present examples and data that makes it easier to understand the concepts. I loved this course.
By Nadia L•
Mar 12, 2020
This course has provided fundamental insights into the vast topic of Global Health. It is especially helpful to those without prior established knowledge of the field and is relayed in a structured, easy to understand concept.
By Khainza B•
Apr 22, 2021
This is a very well presented introduction to Global health. The instructors are all very knowledgeable and the presentations were clear, easy to understand and they had very good illustrations. The course topics were elaborate and the reading materials very relevant. Although some sites failed to open.
This course makes the disease burden very easy to understand and the evolution of the strategies to tackle the problems is demonstrated very well. it has challenged me to look out for more knowledge and to start advocacy for especially tobacco use, Early marriage and teen pregnancy, NCDs, and environmental protection. The video on school of Husbands should be shared to more communities because when the men get involved in the health care of their families, their communities health and well being will improve. The flow of the lectures was smooth from introduction and ending with Governance issues. Thank you for this great course.
By Gonçalo M B•
Mar 28, 2021
A broad and comprehensive approach to Global Health and its main topics: Infectious and Non Communicable diseases, maternal and child health, environment, food, water and lastly, health systems and governance, detrimental to comprehend and assess healthcare worldwide.
An enriching view with participation of a dozen researchers and professors that, although has some lenghty videos that could be shortened and is somewhat dated (reporting to the millennium development goals before 2015), offers a substantial overview of global health.
By Khelsea M•
Jul 4, 2017
I would definitely recommend this course. It presents material in a clear and engaging fashion, providing many resources for continued individual learning. The expertise of guest lecturers and stories regarding their multiple experiences was also appreciated. This was my first global health course experience but I will definitely continue to seek additional learning opportunities regarding public health and how to serve the community and my patients. Thank you for the opportunity to take this course!
By Mercy P E•
Apr 26, 2021
This course provided me with an overview of most daily global health challenges. I gained an insight into how these challenges have changed over time, the possible determinants of such changes, and international strategies necessary for preparedness against future occurrences.
I am very thankful to Coursera team members and University of Copenhagen for this unique opportunity. I am very keen to get involved.
By Himan K S•
May 22, 2020
I found this course really interesting. This course is like a window opening to see the vast arena of the world's health sector. Came to know about health problems & solutions in different countries. Learned about health frameworks & collaborations of global with local frameworks. It covered a vast area of health-related knowledge. Hope to learn more.
By Brandon d J•
Jun 16, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course and have gained a lot of insight and knowledge around Global Health. It has confirmed that this is something I would love to study for further in the near future and I would like to complete my 4th year of Bachelors in Public Health, complete my degree and move on to my Master’s degree in Public/Global Heath.
By Abigail J•
Apr 2, 2018
I'm in week 5 and I love this course. It is an excellent supplement to my masters in Health and Life Science Analytics and a great refresher an upcoming PhD in Global Health. You will learn about many facets of global health from many experts in the field. The videos are interesting, and the quizzes are very good and challenge the student.
By Paritosh B T•
Jun 11, 2020
This was a really well tailored course showcasing on how many factors play a crucial role in the aspects of health and health systems and policies on a local,national and global level.
I would like to thank all the instructors who have taken their time in imparting their knowledge in dealing with various aspects of the course.
By Vũ M D•
Jul 16, 2017
This is one of the most fantastic courses I have been attended. It covers a full package of outstanding health challenges facing the world today, some are of my special interests. The suggested materials are diverse and include visualized reports to better understanding of current situations.
By levi t•
Nov 9, 2020
This course is very interesting and very interactive too. I particularly liked the 'health in all policies' proposition. This is practical and feasible proposition which will help countries save money. I wish my countrymen in Malawi take this proposition on board when designing policies.
By Winnie N•
Aug 29, 2017
Na atualidade analisar a saúde no contexto global se tornou imprescindível para acadêmicos e profissionais da área da saúde. Esse curso é uma perspectiva das políticas globais, junto a dados fundamentais quando analisamos a carga e efeito das doenças nos diversos contextos socioeconômicos.
By Aimable N•
Jun 13, 2020
This course has opened my eyes as a clinician, i no longer think about the diseases or treatment. I now go beyond and think about other factors that may alter the outcome of the care I am providing to to my patients. It has thus been very helpful and I am glad I've got lucky to pass here.
By A A U•
Jun 23, 2021
I am glad I decided to enroll for this study. Top instructors from around the globe, up-to-date data provided, Interview with relevant organization representatives. Excellent course content. I learnt a lot. Thank you University of Copenhagen, thank you Coursera.
By Edward S•
Apr 3, 2016
Im passed week 5 and this is a fantastic course, providing a huge amount of insight into the challenges and most prominent issues regarding global health. A great introduction, helps you understand and define global health issues and topics.
Highly recommend.
By Carlos E F G•
Sep 30, 2016
Great course to expand your understandings about how our whole world works from a systematic point of view. If you are interested in an in-deep analysis of the challenges we are facing in the 21st Century, the topics of this course should be a must for you.
By Anumita S•
Jan 17, 2018
It is an awesome course, which helps us get an overview of health of people across the globe. It is a course that every person from all sectors of professional world should study to get an idea about the past, present and future trends w.r.t. health.
By Rishika D•
Apr 16, 2020
This course provides an insight into how global health can be a determining factor in providing health equity for people all across the globe. Globalization and urbanization will help us provide better healthcare in the future. Very helpful course.
By Deleted A•
Apr 2, 2020
This is a too good course to know the very basic of global health and public health system in the world. I loved this course and know lot of new things and ideas from that. It also create some new ideas in my mind hopefully i will wrok on that.
By Kathleen B C•
Apr 5, 2019
I have thoroughly enjoyed the course. It has given me a good insight into what studying global health or public health might be like. I am now looking into doing my post grad in this area. Thank you University of Copenhagen and Coursera.
By Ting T W•
Jan 15, 2019
Totally inspiring course! This course includes complete perceptive in global health, including communicable, non-communicable diseases and health systems. It really renewed lots of concepts of sustainable developmental goals.