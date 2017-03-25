This course explores why primary health care is central for achieving Health for All. It provides examples of how primary health care has been instrumental in approaching this goal in selected populations and how the principles of primary health care can guide future policies and actions.
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Primary Health Care and Health for All: An Introduction
In this module, we'll go over some basics about the course and introduce you to the concept of primary health care as well as the history of its development. There is a short review quiz at the end of the module.
Exploring What Primary Health Care Really Is
In this module, we'll dig more deeply into primary health care, examine its more recent history, and then hear from Carl Taylor, a giant in the field. When you're ready, please take the review quiz and complete the peer review assignment.
Approaches to Implementing Primary Health Care in Resource-Constrained Settings
Implementation of primary health care is challenging work, particularly when resources are in short supply. In this module, we'll examine some of the challenges and opportunities and look at some real-life examples. A short review quiz follows the lesson.
Achieving Health for All Through Community Health Workers and Innovative Community-based Programming
In most settings, community members are in the best position to provide care to their neighbors. In this module, we'll examine primary health care systems that are built around community health workers. When you've finished the lesson, you'll take your fourth and final review quiz.
Very useful insight into the history of Primary Health Care and the projects around the world that make a real difference to people's lives.
Vale todo o esforço e dedicação. É possível perceber que saúde não está relacionada apenas à hospitais e serviços especializados.
very interesting topics, really enjoying it. thanks for the team.
highly educative and informative course. Strongly recommended for those interested in primary health care and public health services
