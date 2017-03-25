About this Course

4,425 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,321 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Primary Health Care and Health for All: An Introduction

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Exploring What Primary Health Care Really Is

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Approaches to Implementing Primary Health Care in Resource-Constrained Settings

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 81 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Achieving Health for All Through Community Health Workers and Innovative Community-based Programming

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HEALTH FOR ALL THROUGH PRIMARY HEALTH CARE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder