Profile

Dr. Henry Perry, MD, PhD, MPH

Senior Scientist, International Health

    Bio

    Dr. Henry Perry is a physician with graduate training in sociology and anthropology who has three decades of experience in the management and evaluation of health programs in developing countries. He is the founder of the NGO Curamericas Global, now working in Bolivia, Guatemala, Haiti and Liberia. He has lived and worked in Bolivia, Bangladesh and Haiti, and he has provided on-the-ground assistance to programs in 15 countries around the world. He is the author or co-author of over 100 publications about primary health care, health manpower, and community-based approaches to health improvement. He has a broad interest in primary health care and community-oriented public health, community participation, and equity and empowerment. Dr. Perry has received the Gordon-Wyon Award from the American Public Health Association for Excellence in Community-Oriented Public Health, and the Dory Storms Child Survival Recognition Award from the NGO community “for exceptional efforts resulting in more effective child survival program implementation and increased impact in improving the health of the poorest of the poor including mothers, children, and infants in underserved communities throughout the world.

    Courses

    Health for All Through Primary Health Care

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder