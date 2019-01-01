Dr. Henry Perry is a physician with graduate training in sociology and anthropology who has three decades of experience in the management and evaluation of health programs in developing countries. He is the founder of the NGO Curamericas Global, now working in Bolivia, Guatemala, Haiti and Liberia. He has lived and worked in Bolivia, Bangladesh and Haiti, and he has provided on-the-ground assistance to programs in 15 countries around the world. He is the author or co-author of over 100 publications about primary health care, health manpower, and community-based approaches to health improvement. He has a broad interest in primary health care and community-oriented public health, community participation, and equity and empowerment. Dr. Perry has received the Gordon-Wyon Award from the American Public Health Association for Excellence in Community-Oriented Public Health, and the Dory Storms Child Survival Recognition Award from the NGO community “for exceptional efforts resulting in more effective child survival program implementation and increased impact in improving the health of the poorest of the poor including mothers, children, and infants in underserved communities throughout the world.