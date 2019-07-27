HH
Mar 18, 2017
superb it was a nice experience of the coursera express journey where i went back long history of PHC and how we forwarded and what challenges are ready to face for the public health
MF
Mar 25, 2017
Very useful insight into the history of Primary Health Care and the projects around the world that make a real difference to people's lives.
By Ayobami O•
Jul 27, 2019
highly educative and informative course. Strongly recommended for those interested in primary health care and public health services
By Lisa O B•
Aug 14, 2020
Vale todo o esforço e dedicação. É possível perceber que saúde não está relacionada apenas à hospitais e serviços especializados.
By Monika M•
Dec 26, 2016
"Health for All Through Primary Health Care" is a great learning program. The course content is structured very well.
By Dr. J M P A•
Feb 22, 2019
I love the analysis with Carl Taylor's topics
By Jessica S•
Mar 8, 2016
I really enjoyed this course. It was full of resources, analysis, and history that together fueled my interest in international public health. I was especially grateful for Dr Perry's personal insights - taken from his longstanding work in public health around the world. I had to prep for the quizzes - they weren't easy and I had to put in time on my papers but my return on investment has been great.
I'm very glad I took the course and I just signed up for my next public health Johns Hopkins U course through Coursera.
By Krithicka R•
May 23, 2020
Wonderful course that provides deep insights into effective primary health care by sharing real life examples of what has worked and what has not over the course of the years. Very inspiring to read some of the methodologies and projects shared! Dr Perry 's passion is also very inspiring. Appreciate his thorough engagement in the delivery of the course and his easy accessibility and ready and insightful responses to the discussion threads. Thank you for this great experience!
By Abosede J•
Jun 10, 2021
An excellent course for everyone who desires to contribute towards achieving health for all in every country. The availability of basic skills and solutions to real-life case studies for rural communities makes the course a practical solution to problems in many countries. Adequate understanding of what effective primary health care is and how it is effectively delivered makes this course an essential tool in the hands of public health practitioners.
By Amani A•
Nov 4, 2020
It is a great course, with these videos you are able to see how is a small idea, can change the world, for me was very useful, I'm really glad to attend it, although, they don't have the Arabic subtitle, I was very happy to participate and to learn the history of Primary health care, bu time and very soon I wish the world become very good health place for all the nations,
Amani - Palestine
By Htwe M L•
Dec 10, 2015
So far, I really love this course and very useful for me as I've been working as health & social worker in World Vision International INGO In Myanmar (Burma) about 7 years, refugees health social worker in Utica, New York and also working as medical interpreter ( Karen/ Burmese) over the phone in State
By Thaung H•
Jan 15, 2020
I learnt the primary health care model of Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil and India. Very nice course and have substantial knowledge. What I like the most is the family health unit of Brazil. Hope that to practically apply what I have learnt from that course. Thank you!
By Tommy G•
Jan 9, 2019
Excellent course, it gives you an understanding of te history of primary health and what it really means. also it has really great examples of effective Primaty Health initiatives around the world. Highly recommended.
By Luis T•
Oct 14, 2017
I learned a lot of history throughout the course and I really enjoyed it. There is a lot of interesting material that definitely helps the students understand the course very well. I can say I really learned a lot.
By HK m•
Mar 19, 2017
By Mark S F•
Mar 26, 2017
By Ivan E M•
Apr 7, 2019
Excelente curso, sus conceptos, herramientas y experiencias a nivel internacional en la gestión de la salud desde las comunidades
By Adeola J•
Jul 13, 2020
I learnt a lot from Dr Perry during the course. I am happy I took it and have no regrets at all.
By Muhammad Y N•
Oct 27, 2021
An awesome course with a lot of real life examples to understand the Community Health Process
By Mohammad I S•
Mar 23, 2020
This course will give your perspective on Healthcare, what is more important and what is not.
By Laís P•
Aug 26, 2021
Such an excelent course, great lectures and knowledge about other countries experience. T
By Alina A•
Jan 29, 2018
Хороший курс. Можно было бы разбить лекции на более короткие для лучшего восприятия
By Sweta M•
Mar 2, 2017
It's a wonderful course for everyone who deems Primary Health Care to be important.
By Doreen O•
Apr 19, 2017
Highly informative course. The right course for public health disciplines!
By Bayu F•
Oct 5, 2020
really good course with comprehensive elaboration of primary health care
By Lotenna O•
Apr 3, 2020
A wonderful course. I recommend this for every public health student.
By Christina S•
Dec 20, 2018
an eye opening course for someone who didnt know the history of PHC