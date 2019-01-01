Profile

Ester Higueras

Professor

      Bio

      Ester Higueras Garcia is a doctor of architecture, and a professor in the master programmes Environment and Bioclimatic Architecture and Territorial Planning at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM). She has participated in many courses of postgraduate degree and conferences. She is team member of the research group ABIO (Bioclimatic Architecture in a Sustainable Environment - UPM). Since her PhD thesis in 1997, she has been combining both theory and practice in projects of environmental planning, bioclimatic urban design, passive strategies applied to urban scale, cultural landscape and environmental policies.

      Courses

      Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions

      Other topics to explore
      Placeholder
      Arts and Humanities
      338 courses
      Placeholder
      Business
      1095 courses
      Placeholder
      Computer Science
      668 courses
      Placeholder
      Data Science
      425 courses
      Placeholder
      Information Technology
      145 courses
      Placeholder
      Health
      471 courses
      Placeholder
      Math and Logic
      70 courses
      Placeholder
      Personal Development
      137 courses
      Placeholder
      Physical Science and Engineering
      413 courses
      Placeholder
      Social Sciences
      401 courses
      Placeholder
      Language Learning
      150 courses

      Coursera Footer

      Start or advance your career

      Browse popular topics

      Popular courses and articles

      Earn a degree or certificate online

      Coursera

      Community

      More

      Learn Anywhere
      Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
      Placeholder