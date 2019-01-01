Ester Higueras Garcia is a doctor of architecture, and a professor in the master programmes Environment and Bioclimatic Architecture and Territorial Planning at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM). She has participated in many courses of postgraduate degree and conferences. She is team member of the research group ABIO (Bioclimatic Architecture in a Sustainable Environment - UPM). Since her PhD thesis in 1997, she has been combining both theory and practice in projects of environmental planning, bioclimatic urban design, passive strategies applied to urban scale, cultural landscape and environmental policies.