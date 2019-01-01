Zorana Jovanovic Andersen is a Professor in Environmental Epidemiology at the Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen, and Chair of the European Respiratory Society Environment and Health Committee. Her main research areas include health effects of long-term exposures to air pollution, where she is leading several projects on with a range of different diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, chronic and infectious respiratory disease, cancer, and dementia. She has worked with the Danish Nurse Cohort and Nationwide Danish Administrative cohort of all Danish citizens, as well as with the large European projects ELAPSE (European Low-Level Air Pollution: A Study in Europe). Her other areas of research include health effects of road traffic noise, environmental exposures and aging, interaction between air pollution and physical activity, health effects of ultrafine particles based on Google Air View data in Copenhagen, air pollution and COVID-19, capacity building in air pollution in environmental epidemiology in Serbia and Western Balkans, among others. Prof. Andersen is passionate about advocacy on clean air and translation of knowledge from research on health effects of air pollution to policy makers and local, national, European and global level, as an active member of the Expert group on Air Pollution in Copenhagen Municipality, Danish Council for Disease Prevention, Policy Committee of the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology, and International Network on Policy in Epidemiology.