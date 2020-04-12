About this Course

17,535 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,822 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The air we breathe

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Outdoor air pollution

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Indoor air pollution

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AIR POLLUTION – A GLOBAL THREAT TO OUR HEALTH

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder