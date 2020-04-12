We all have to breathe to live. But the air we breathe is polluted both outdoors and indoors. Each year, this pollution costs 7 million lives across the globe – and a lot of suffering. 1 in 8 deaths is due to air pollution. This course will provide you with an introduction to the most recent research in the field of health effects of air pollution as well as a broader understanding of sources and spread of air pollution and what we should do about it.
Air Pollution – a Global Threat to our HealthUniversity of Copenhagen
About this Course
Offered by
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The air we breathe
The air we breathe is full of particles and gases. Some occur naturally, but many are the result of human activities. This first module will look into what air pollution is, where it comes from and what it does to our lungs and the rest of our body.
Outdoor air pollution
Outdoor air pollution affects all of us – no matter where we are on the Globe. But there are big differences in air pollution levels from one country to another, from rural to urban areas, from city to city, and even from one side of the street to the other. Though all people are affected, some people are more vulnerable to the damaging health effects of air pollution than others. This module will explain about how we can study health effects of exposure to outdoor air pollution in diverse population groups. We will also look at what we can do to fight outdoor pollution – and cope with it.
Indoor air pollution
Most people spend most of their time indoors. The building envelope traps and accumulates pollution from both indoor and outdoor sources. This module will explain about health effects of indoor use of solid fuel as a particularly important source in large parts of the world, as well as of other sources of indoor air pollution. You will also learn about what you can do to improve the air quality in your home.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.42%
- 4 stars16.87%
- 3 stars2.02%
- 2 stars0.30%
- 1 star0.37%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AIR POLLUTION – A GLOBAL THREAT TO OUR HEALTH
very important to learn this course. with this we can learn the main sources of air pollution and how the people are effected and how the pollution to be reduced.
I will strongly recommend my colleagues to take up this course those are interested and involved in learning and teaching in Environmental related courses.
All aspects cover Nicely ! I was not thinking this is so bad. But the knowledge is opened my eyes & vision to act aggressively to reduce the air pollution.
the course provides all the information and safety measures that is need to be taken for over coming the air pollution problems that is in the society.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.