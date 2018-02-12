Chevron Left
We all have to breathe to live. But the air we breathe is polluted both outdoors and indoors. Each year, this pollution costs 7 million lives across the globe – and a lot of suffering. 1 in 8 deaths is due to air pollution. This course will provide you with an introduction to the most recent research in the field of health effects of air pollution as well as a broader understanding of sources and spread of air pollution and what we should do about it. What is air pollution? What are the sources? How and where are we exposed outdoors and indoors? What happens in the body? Which diseases are the result? Who are the most vulnerable? How can we assess the effects of air pollution? And what should we do to reach the Sustainable Development Goal to “substantially reduce the number of deaths and illnesses from hazardous chemicals and air, water and soil pollution”? These are some of the important questions we will address in the course. During the course you will meet researchers and experts from the University of Copenhagen and the Technical University of Denmark. They work with different aspects of air pollution and health: toxicology, exposure assessment, epidemiology, engineering and health impact assessment. It is a global responsibility to combat the health impacts of air pollution, and this fight can only be won through new knowledge and global collaboration. We hope you will join us in the course and equip yourself to take part in this global and individual health challenge....

SS

May 16, 2020

An excellent course about Air Pollution. Gained a lots of knowledge and ideas about pollutants, diseases and various factors of air pollution. This course also gives us awareness about air pollution

KV

Apr 16, 2020

After Learning this course I got more fundamental information in Air pollution. I recommend more people to study this course as Air is very very important element to live,\n\nk. Veerabhadram

By Mariko I

Feb 12, 2018

Very good introduction to Air Pollution. I really appreciated the videos made by the professors, who explain in a way that is easy to understand. I would recommend it to any person concerned by air pollution.

By Muhammad

Apr 10, 2019

In the crucial environment of the world due to various factors one of the major factor is air pollution. Its very necessary that one's must know about the impact of air pollution in our daily life and this course fullfill all the basic requirements for the betterment to tackle the various causes of air pollution as well as understanding the phenomena to control those factors

By THEIN M K

Apr 19, 2020

It is so effective that we can learn a lot about air pollution and related facts and figures around the world. Useful links for additional studies allow us to get more knowledge about it.

By jayakumar16

Aug 29, 2018

It gives immense awareness regarding Air pollution

By Vijay S

Mar 24, 2019

Very very useful and presented in a nice way.

By Ye M T

Apr 2, 2020

This is a very first time study for online learning from coursera. I got a lot of knowledge from altogether 9 lectures and many reading links. Now, I got much confident.

I am also expecting the certificate from University of Copenhagen for completion.

I also like to invite the lecturer Professors to our country Yangon to conduct the workshop or presentation for Air Pollution and its threats to our health.

Please contact me, Mr. Ye Myint Tun @ James, Managing Director, Shwe Chan Thar Engineering, Yangon, Myanmar. Mob: +9515101330, sctenviro@gmail.com

By Gabriel C

Apr 2, 2020

The course is excellent! The instructors are great, didactic and a reference in the field. The support materials, video lessons and complementary reading materials are very good, above average.

I particularly like the University of Copenhagen, for its high technical quality, particularly in the field of health, and for the courses that are offered here at Coursera. It was really worth it! What I learned will help in my professional life, but especially in my personal life.

PS: Sorry for grammatical errors.

By Tamara A

Feb 17, 2018

Excellent and to the point material. Lecturers are very knowledgeable and understand the concepts very well. The course is designed to teach the basics and also issues related to air pollution which are current and relevant internationally.

By Qamar P

Aug 5, 2019

The course curriculum is very good and authentic. Instructors are nice and cooperative. This course improved my knowledge about the air pollution and composition of polluted air. I will recommend this course to all of you.

By JOHN Q

Jan 15, 2018

YEAH, I think this course is important, but just to the people who want to breathe and the plants that want to live, and the fish that want to not acidify, and.............thanks for all people working on this course.

By SIDDHARTHAN

May 17, 2020

An excellent course about Air Pollution. Gained a lots of knowledge and ideas about pollutants, diseases and various factors of air pollution. This course also gives us awareness about air pollution

By Mr. R S T

Jun 6, 2020

I acknowledge the resource persons efforts and pain in making this highly beneficial and most needed course for giving solutions to the evils (air pollution) present in the civilized world.

By Zhou X

Jun 2, 2019

My major is environmental protection,and I know the air pollution will do harm to our health.

But I have not thought that the threat to our health from air pollution is so severe today.

By Getachew M

Mar 29, 2019

Very important course especially for developing country experts and professionals where air pollution issue is less focused and the national reports were not pepared.

By G. J R

Apr 13, 2020

very important to learn this course. with this we can learn the main sources of air pollution and how the people are effected and how the pollution to be reduced.

By Shafyaan S

Oct 9, 2019

very nice approach to studying . for every topic there's a video and subtitle and also a quiz..loved the quality of education too

By Evaristo D S

May 27, 2018

First online course. Great lectures. good quizes. The discussions also are essential and important. Hope to do more courses.

By KALLURI P N

Sep 8, 2019

Feeling very happy as I have learned a lot with detailed information which covered maximum AIR POLLUTION topic

By FRANCO L B

Jun 21, 2019

I will like to thank my classmate. for what i have achieve in air pollution. and thank

By Hiral J

Jan 12, 2018

Good course to know about the air pollution threat and effects on health

By Maha A

Mar 3, 2018

I enjoyed this course, informative and comprehensive!

By Daniel R

Jun 3, 2019

Un curso muy completo y fácil de entender!

By Daniel O

Jun 5, 2019

Really interesting course

By Katta P

Nov 4, 2019

learned a lot

By Daniel B

Jan 28, 2018

Great course, I will recommend to other friends

