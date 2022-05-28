This course teaches you about the global health harms caused by tobacco and the efforts underway to combat these. You'll analyse the strategies and tactics used by the tobacco industry, and their allies, to keep people buying their products, and you'll reflect on the role played by public health research in pushing back against this pressure with the ultimate aim of improving health.
Tobacco Control: Agile Policy, Research and PracticeImperial College London
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Study designs
- Tobacco control
Offered by
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Recommended Tobacco Control Policies
This module outlines the harmful health consequences of tobacco seen across the globe, as well as, some policies and interventions aimed at reducing these health harms and countering tobacco industry influence.
Tobacco Industry Interference
In this module, you'll dig deeper into the ways that the tobacco industry seeks to influence global health policy consider why this is a major obstacle for improving public health across the globe.
The Importance of Timely and Robust Research in Strengthening Tobacco Control Policy and Practice
This module aims to emphasise how timely and robust research can have a positive impact in countering tobacco industry influence. You'll examine some key cases involving different methodological approaches and reflect on current research initiative from around the globe.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.