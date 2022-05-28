About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Study designs
  • Tobacco control
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Recommended Tobacco Control Policies

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Tobacco Industry Interference

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Importance of Timely and Robust Research in Strengthening Tobacco Control Policy and Practice

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder