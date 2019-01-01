Profile

Anthony Laverty

Dr

Bio

Anthony is a Lecturer in Public Health at Imperial College London. His research areas include the impacts of transport on health, tobacco control and the impacts of economic recessions on diet. He leads a programme of research on the potential impacts of road user charging on health in England, funded by the NIHR School for Public Health Research. He is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and maintains a range of other interests including the use of secondary data to support policy evaluation more widely.

Courses

Tobacco Control: Agile Policy, Research and Practice

