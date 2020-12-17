About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Understanding drugs and the international drug control framework

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Drug Use Worldwide

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Addressing drug use and health: prevention, harm reduction and treatment

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Questioning prohibition-based policies

6 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 151 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

