M
May 15, 2020
Fantastic course that outlines the challenges we face in regards to drug policy and confronting stereotypes about people who use drugs. I learned a lot that made me rethink my own perceptions.
MW
Dec 3, 2018
Thanks so much for a very good course,more informative by myself..work hard for it\n\nbecause got a little bit trouble with my language competency.But it's good to take a class.
By Mark A D•
Feb 8, 2019
Very eye-opening course. At firts I did not care for it much, but i became very interesting after a few sections. Truly, this was a transformative course, deeply moving. The evidence presented for a case for drug policy reform is very compelling. I cannot understand why these facts have been ignored for so long. The class puts global drug use into perspective and you will be surprised and angry about how much you have been deceived by elected officials and law enforcement regarding drugs and their impact on society.
By Alejandro G•
Apr 14, 2020
This course let me learn that War on Drugs, has failed, and has causes thousand of deaths, harm and suffering around the world. It's an urgency that Governments, civil society, and drug users join forces on the Drug Policy Reform Movement to achieve a drug policy based on the harm reduction approch
By FRANK A•
May 25, 2020
A very interesting course that was academically challenging. The issues raised should provoke genuine reflection on the part of those who engage with its' content .
By Darren G•
Nov 21, 2019
For anyone who advocates for drug policy/social policy issues, this course is empowering.
By David B•
Jul 11, 2020
This course has opened up my eyes. As a practicing pharmacist, our views of drugs, well particularly controlled drugs and other substances abuse is one sided. This course allows me to look at the situation holistically and appreciate the work carried out by the various health reform groups in society and internationally as a whole. Thank you guys.
By Leida R•
May 19, 2019
A syllabus politically correct, yet politically challenging, offering a complete and clear vision of the today debates on drug policy worldwide, offering a strong understanding of the major health issues related to drug use and drug policy, offered for free online one of Europe's leading university as Université de Genève (UNIGE), founded in 1559.
By Sanskruti D•
Jan 17, 2021
Exceptionally marvelous course! The credit goes to all the instructors and guest speakers. The picturization and representation of the content in the MOOCs was outstanding. Indeed it was worth learning about Drugs, Drug Use, Drug policy, Health and Human rights.
THANK YOU SO MUCH !
By banasree b•
Dec 6, 2020
Excellent team of tutors. I learnt a lot of things among which many were unknown to me. I owe my gratitude to the entire team. I recommend others to opt for COURSERA and enter into the world of knowledge.
By Mina•
May 16, 2020
Fantastic course that outlines the challenges we face in regards to drug policy and confronting stereotypes about people who use drugs. I learned a lot that made me rethink my own perceptions.
By Kenneth A S•
Jun 7, 2021
The course was excellent and very informative. Thanks to Coursera and University of Geneva for this amazing experience.
By LeapingFrog E•
Nov 9, 2020
The course was good but I felt due to the title there old be more about the physiological effects of certain drugs. There wasn’t much mentioned on how drugs were used. The details were mostly the criminalization of drugs and how this affects people and society. Also how people can do their part to politically help in different countries.
By Wen W•
Mar 21, 2020
Very nice, i like it!!
By Darbinyan G•
Jun 5, 2020
I want to say that this is just a great course!
Firstly, it shows not only one side of the issue, but approaches the problem from different sides, this makes the course interesting.
Secondly, a large number of speakers, each with its own “history”, with its own specifics, each is interesting in its own way.
Thirdly, this course raises important issues that undoubtedly concern every person.
Personally, this course helped me structure my knowledge, back it up with scientifically based theses, because I held a similar position. But if someone believes that repressive drug policy is right, then just take this course.
Throughout the course, I felt that they were talking to me, that I was taking part in the process.
Many thanks to all the speakers and most importantly to the team of organizers and creators, you did a great job.
By Julian M F•
May 28, 2020
The course is really comprehensive, it brings diversity and complexity to the topic of drugs. The tests are well-fitted and challenging and there are literature disponible about some topics. In this sense, the course deserves 5 starts because brings new information, deconstructing the main vision of drug policies around the world. In contrast, I think that all videos should have study material and academic literature disponible in which the videos were based on in my humble opinion, but I don't think it is viable in a course that it is open and free access for all audiences.
By Ana S•
Sep 10, 2020
Quedo muy satisfecha con el programa, es un curso realmente completo, objetivo, con una basta complementación bibliográfica y que revisa las políticas y los gobiernos en todo el mundo.Es un curso comprometido con los derechos humanos, la ética médica y las políticas que buscan cumplir con el manejo digno del problema de las drogas. Muchas gracias por la oportunidad y cuenten conmigo para intervenciones y formación de formadores a nivel internacional.
Cordialmente, ALSH.
By John O•
Feb 27, 2019
This curse has been very well organized, the moderators are well conversant with their work. The time to jungle from one module to the other is very flexible, well planned for people who are very much busy. I fully recommend the training to my friends and colleagues. I have learnt a lot especially the drug policy and health. Am well equipped now and ready to push our a gender of right to health for all.
By Helgi D•
Oct 10, 2020
I found the course to be excellent overall. The video lessons are varied and interesting, even though they sometimes cover the same themes. This is due to the high number of guest lectures, which are given by some of the most respected figures in the drug policy movement. Their different perspectives and in-depth knowledge of the drug phenomenon are the biggest strength of this course.
By Evan B M•
May 26, 2022
"This was a great and highly informative course! I truly learned about this important issue facing all of us today! This made a real difference in my view of the drug trade, policies and users. I hope I can help shift the focus to 'health based' policy and 'harm reduction' with regards to drug abuse in NYC, the USA and planet." - Evan
By Daniele L•
Feb 13, 2019
A deeply documented course with multiple voices from across the world giving you insights on the entire complexity in just a few weeks. It is an absolute go-to course for anybody who ever wants to be informed about harm reduction and advocate improvements in drug policies.
By IGOR G E•
May 13, 2020
Very well organized with amazing content. Professors offer an amazing quality to the MOOC as do their interest by the topic. It challenges your knowledge about drug regulation policies and laws teaching you how to face this topic with new and evidence based tools.
By Natalia A C•
Dec 24, 2018
Realizar este curso fue muy satisfactorio, no solo desde la óptica profesional, ya que me otorgó competencias que no tenía antes de realizar el curso, sino que también a nivel personal, abriéndome la mente a formas de vida que antes desconocía.
By Ganiyu Y F•
May 27, 2020
This course has really helped sharpen my view about drugs and drugs policy. It has added new folds of skill set to my portfolio and given me a better understanding on how to deal with situations that are has to do with drugs.
By Гульнара С•
Oct 4, 2019
Отличный курс! Я узнала много нового и поняла различия между разными подходами к политике предотвращения и вреда от злоупотребления наркотиками. Рекомендую этот курс всем, кто планирует участвовать в жизни общества.
By Oleksandr S•
Oct 22, 2018
Thank you for the opportunity to pass this course all involved in its creation. Thank you for the opportunity to look at this issue more globally and at the same time more deeply.
By MAKARANON W•
Dec 4, 2018
Thanks so much for a very good course,more informative by myself..work hard for it
because got a little bit trouble with my language competency.But it's good to take a class.