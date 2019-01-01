Researcher and lecturer with an academic background in law and public health, Jennifer Hasselgard-Rowe has worked on human rights and health issues in detention for several years, including for her PhD thesis: “Ending detention of drug users in Cambodia: international and domestic factors influencing the country’s substance use policies and practices”. Her principal fields of expertise include: human rights law, international humanitarian law and substance use issues (specifically harm reduction and other evidence-based public health policies and practices). Since June 2017, she is the Executive Coordinator of the Geneva Platform on Human Rights, Health and Psychoactive Substances (www.genevaplatform.ch) bringing together civil society and international organisations working in the field of health, human rights and drug policy to better share information and promote health and human rights in all drug-related questions addressed in Geneva. Jennifer worked for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent for several years, has experience working in multi-cultural environments and speaks six languages. She is a graduate of the University of Melbourne (PhD) and the Australian National University (BA/LLB), and since mid-2018 she is a Visiting Fellow with the Global Health Centre, at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.