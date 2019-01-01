Profile

Jennifer Hasselgard-Rowe

Researcher and Lecturer

    Bio

    Researcher and lecturer with an academic background in law and public health, Jennifer Hasselgard-Rowe has worked on human rights and health issues in detention for several years, including for her PhD thesis: “Ending detention of drug users in Cambodia: international and domestic factors influencing the country’s substance use policies and practices”. Her principal fields of expertise include: human rights law, international humanitarian law and substance use issues (specifically harm reduction and other evidence-based public health policies and practices). Since June 2017, she is the Executive Coordinator of the Geneva Platform on Human Rights, Health and Psychoactive Substances (www.genevaplatform.ch) bringing together civil society and international organisations working in the field of health, human rights and drug policy to better share information and promote health and human rights in all drug-related questions addressed in Geneva. Jennifer worked for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent for several years, has experience working in multi-cultural environments and speaks six languages. She is a graduate of the University of Melbourne (PhD) and the Australian National University (BA/LLB), and since mid-2018 she is a Visiting Fellow with the Global Health Centre, at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

    Courses

    Drugs, drug use, drug policy and health

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder