Graduate from the Medical Faculty, University of Amsterdam, Barbara Broers has over 30 years of experience in addiction medicine, HIV/AIDS/hepatitis and harm reduction projects; mostly in Switzerland, as a physician, public health specialist and advocate. She is member of the Swiss Federal Commission for Addiction related Questions since 2008 (vice-president since 2012), vice-president of the Swiss Society of Addiction Medicine since 2001, founding member of the Swiss Taskforce for Cannabinoids in Medicine, member of the steering committee for Geneva’s safe drug use facility since 2001. She is responsible for an outpatient consultation for people with substance use disorders at the Geneva University Hospitals, and training medical students and family doctors in this field.