Aymeric Reyre is a psychiatrist specialized in addiction treatment who graduated from Pierre and Marie Curie Faculty of Medicine in Paris. Since 2007, he leads an outpatient consultation facility located in a highly unprivileged area of greater Paris and develops integrated treatment programs including transcultural and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) care. He is a consultant on harm reduction policy for the French National Authority for Health since 2015. He teaches Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry, and Clinical Ethics in Medical School and Nursing School. His research work focuses on the barriers to and facilitators of the therapeutic alliance in addiction treatment and addresses moral, clinical and organizational issues related to the care relationship.