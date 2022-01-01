About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explain the benefits of including patients' perspectives in healthcare practice and policy.

  • Explore the patient perspective on medicines use.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Why is the patient perspective important?

Week 2

Patient stories

Week 3

The professional perspective

Week 4

How to apply and explore the patient perspective

