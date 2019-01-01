Anna Birna Almarsdóttir is Professor of Social and Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Copenhagen and Head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for research and training in the patient perspective on medicines use. She received her degree in pharmacy from the University of Iceland in 1988. In 1994, she received a Ph.D. in Health Policy and Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA. Prior to her current position she was professor at the University of Southern Denmark and professor at the University of Iceland. Her research interests include the patient perspective on medicines use and pharmaceutical policy analysis. She has studied children‘s attitudes and beliefs about medicines as well as complex patients (who have many diseases). The latter focuses on how to rationalize their medicines use with the help of clinical pharmacists collaborating with other health professionals in various settings. She continues to study new ways of measuring patient experiences with medicines. Her work in pharmaceutical policy focuses on how medicines policies are formulated and how they impact patients, health care professionals and society. Her most recent publications concern the regulation of biosimilar drugs.