This course teaches you how to explore the patient perspective on medicines using qualitative interviews. You will learn how to design, conduct and analyse data in a small interview study. The course is related to the course Understanding Patient Perspectives on Medications, but each course can be taken separately.
Patient Perspectives on Medications: Qualitative Interviews
University of Copenhagen
University of Groningen
University of Oslo
EIT Health
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How to design a qualitative interview study
This module starts with a presentation of the different stages of a qualitative interview study. Next, an insight into the different relevant themes that can be explored via interviews is introduced. Finally, you will design a small qualitative interview study to be carried out throughout Weeks 2 to 4.
How to prepare a qualitative interview study
This module will support you in preparing an interview guide, and illustrates central elements to consider when creating the guide. Also, ethical considerations, strategies and practical advice for recruiting participants will be covered.
How to conduct a qualitative interview study
In this module, you will conduct an interview to gain experience in how to understand patients’ perspectives of medicines use. You will develop your skills as an interviewer and practice those skills in real life. The skills involve paying attention to body language, empathy and active listening. This module will also introduce the most common pitfalls in interview situations, and allow time for reflections on your interviewer skills.
How to analyze qualitative interviews
This module will provide you with a deeper understanding of how to analyze qualitative interview data. You will learn the most important points to consider when transcribing interviews, and also get an overview of different types of analysis that are commonly used. You will practice your skills by transcribing and analyzing parts of your own interview. Finally, we will ask you to answer a questionnaire where you reflect on your experiences from all the modules of this course.
