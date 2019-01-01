Susanne Kaae is an Associate Professor in Social Pharmacy at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Copenhagen. Further, she is leading the WHO Collaboration Center for Research and Training in the Patient Perspective on Medicines Use. Susanne is a trained pharmacist and worked for 6 years as a community pharmacist before joining academia in 2006. Her research areas include: regulatory science (such as use of Direct to Health Care Professionals Communication), patients’ perspectives on medicines (such as antibiotics) and pharmacy practice i.e. implementation of cognitive services and in relation to that communication between patients and health care professionals. She has published several articles in these areas and is currently the principal investigator of a European project on teaching pharmacy staff how to perform patient-centred communication.