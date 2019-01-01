K Taxis (Katja) MPharm, MSc, PhD is full Professor of Pharmacotherapy and Clinical Pharmacy and Programme Director of the Master of Science in Pharmacy at the University of Groningen. She is also chair of the European Drug Utilisation Research Group (EuroDURG). She obtained a degree in pharmacy from University of Hamburg, an MSc and a PhD in clinical pharmacy from UCL/University of London, UK. In her research she focuses on investigating drug utilization and medication errors with the aim to develop and evaluate novel ways of working. Often those interventions are led by (community) pharmacists. She uses qualitative and quantitative research approaches. Currently she is involved in several European projects, e.g www.happypatient.eu.