Anne Gerd Granaas is Professor of Pharmacy Practice/Social Pharmacy, at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Oslo, Norway. Granaas also holds a 20% position at the Norwegian Centre for e-health research in Tromsø. She received her MSc in Pharmacy from University of Oslo in 1995, and PhD in Clinical Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy at the University of London in 2000. Her PhD was a randomized-controlled trial on prescribing quality and medication review through inter-professional cooperation in a GP office. She also interviewed 80 people in their London homes on their adherence to treatment and understanding of medicine use. She has published a number of studies on multidisciplinary intervention to identify and resolve drug-related problems in various health settings, and on the pharmacists’ role in professional services. She has a specific interest in patients' understanding and management of their illnesses and medicines, and enjoys combining quantitative and qualitative methods to address patient safety issues, in particular in the elderly population, in diabetes, and anticoagulant therapy. She teaches at undergraduate, postgraduate master and PhD programs, and is editor of the first Norwegian textbook in Pharmacy Practice, published in 2010.