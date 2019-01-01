Profile

Lourdes Cantarero

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Lourdes Cantarero-Arévalo is an Associate Professor in Social Pharmacy working for the WHO Collaborating Centre in the Patient Perspective on Medicine Use, Department of Pharmacy - University of Copenhagen. She an economist and a public health professional and received her PhD in Health Sciences from University of Copenhagen in 2013. Her main research area is in the patient perspective on medicine use, specially adolescents and young people living with complex medicines regimes. Her main research findings include studies documenting the influence of socioeconomic and sociodemographic factors on fair access, acceptability and adherence to medications, and the effect of shame, stigma and self-stigma. She has published a number of studies on the role played by ethnicity, gender and culture in how young patients living with chronic mental conditions see, understand and live with medicines.

    Courses

    Patient Perspectives on Medications: Qualitative Interviews

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder