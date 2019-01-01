Lourdes Cantarero-Arévalo is an Associate Professor in Social Pharmacy working for the WHO Collaborating Centre in the Patient Perspective on Medicine Use, Department of Pharmacy - University of Copenhagen. She an economist and a public health professional and received her PhD in Health Sciences from University of Copenhagen in 2013. Her main research area is in the patient perspective on medicine use, specially adolescents and young people living with complex medicines regimes. Her main research findings include studies documenting the influence of socioeconomic and sociodemographic factors on fair access, acceptability and adherence to medications, and the effect of shame, stigma and self-stigma. She has published a number of studies on the role played by ethnicity, gender and culture in how young patients living with chronic mental conditions see, understand and live with medicines.