Sofia Kälvemark Sporrong

Associate Professor

    Sofia Kälvemark Sporrong is Associate Professor in Social pharmacy at the Department of Pharmacy, University of Copenhagen, and Professor in Social Pharmacy at Uppsala University (Sweden). She has a PhD in social medicine from Uppsala University, the thesis dealt with professional ethics and moral distress in health care. Her further research interests have been within the areas of pharmaceutical policy, pharmacy practice, drug communication, and the health care professions. Current research include pharmacy practice; the ideologies behind pharmacy regulations; societal consequences of new technologies; communication and communication training in health care practice; methodological issues, especially within qualitative methods. She collaborates with universities, health care providers, authorities and companies foremost in Denmark and the other Nordic countries, but also in other European countries and in Ethiopia. In 2019 she received the Rune Lönngren prize for significant contributions within medicines in society.

    Understanding Patient Perspectives on Medications

