MedCerts
Pharmacy Medication and Safety
MedCerts

Pharmacy Medication and Safety

This course is part of Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Instructor: Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the many factors that affect how a drug behaves for a given individual

  • Explore how Medication Therapy Management (MTM) is an important concept in the pharmacy and in other areas of healthcare

  • Explain aseptic techniques and safety guidelines

  • Identify the precautions, parenteral routes, and types of parenteral solutions

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

14 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Explore how human variability determines the effectiveness of a drug, adverse reactions, hypersensitivity, anaphylaxis, drug interactions, and drug dependence. Additionally, understand the goals of Medication Therapy Management (MTM), its related services, documentation, and reimbursement, along with the advanced role and duties of the Pharmacy Technician within these Team-Based care models.

What's included

12 videos3 readings5 assignments

Appreciate aseptic techniques and safety guidelines and why they are vital and important to protecting pharmacy personnel as well as the patient population the pharmacy serves.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 assignments3 plugins

Examine parenteral administrations, including precautions, parenteral routes, LVP and SVP solutions, heparin locks and piggybacks, vials and ampules, filters, administration kits, syringes, devices and pumps, Total Parenteral Nutrition and Dialysis solutions.

What's included

8 videos2 readings6 assignments8 plugins

Instructor

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore
MedCerts
5 Courses3,620 learners

Offered by

MedCerts

