Embark on a comprehensive journey through pharmaceutical practice in our Pharmacy Medication and Safety course, developed into four lessons. Explore the idiosyncrasies of how drugs interact in the Factors Affecting Drug Activity lesson. Discover the nuances of optimizing medication therapies and patient outcomes in the Medication Therapy Management lesson, delving into personalized treatment strategies. The third lesson focuses on Safety and Aseptic Technique, honing your skills in maintaining a sterile environment crucial for pharmaceutical practices. Then, learn the art of preparing and administering IVs and the intricacies of intravenous solutions and their safe utilization in the Parenteral Solutions lesson. This course integrates theoretical knowledge with practical applications, nurturing skills in drug optimization, safety protocols and aseptic practices essential for pharmaceutical professionals. Gain expertise in medication management and safety measures crucial for ensuring optimal patient care and pharmacy practice excellence.
This course is part of Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization
Taught in English
Describe the many factors that affect how a drug behaves for a given individual
Explore how Medication Therapy Management (MTM) is an important concept in the pharmacy and in other areas of healthcare
Explain aseptic techniques and safety guidelines
Identify the precautions, parenteral routes, and types of parenteral solutions
There are 3 modules in this course
Explore how human variability determines the effectiveness of a drug, adverse reactions, hypersensitivity, anaphylaxis, drug interactions, and drug dependence. Additionally, understand the goals of Medication Therapy Management (MTM), its related services, documentation, and reimbursement, along with the advanced role and duties of the Pharmacy Technician within these Team-Based care models.
12 videos3 readings5 assignments
Appreciate aseptic techniques and safety guidelines and why they are vital and important to protecting pharmacy personnel as well as the patient population the pharmacy serves.
6 videos2 readings3 assignments3 plugins
Examine parenteral administrations, including precautions, parenteral routes, LVP and SVP solutions, heparin locks and piggybacks, vials and ampules, filters, administration kits, syringes, devices and pumps, Total Parenteral Nutrition and Dialysis solutions.
8 videos2 readings6 assignments8 plugins
