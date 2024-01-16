MedCerts
Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization
MedCerts

Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Specialization

Pharmacy Technician Intermediate Career Training. Upgrade your Pharmacy Technician career and learn advanced topics such as legal compliance, safety protocols, medication optimization and preparation, and effective communication in a pharmaceutical practice.

Taught in English

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Instructor: Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(5 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(5 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from MedCerts
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Pharmacy Law, Emergency Preparedness, and Biopharmaceutics

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

  • Know current pharmacy laws and medication regulations

  • Describe testing, preventative measures, and how to reduce risk of exposure for HIV and AIDS

  • Discuss the importance of emergency preparedness and what it entails

  • Explain biopharmaceutics and how drugs work

Skills you'll gain

Category: Understanding Drug Absorption Mechanisms
Category: Understanding Pharmacy Regulations
Category: Knowledge of HIPAA Compliance
Category: Calculating Pharmaceutical Formulations
Category: Healthcare Crisis Management

Pharmacy Medication and Safety

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the many factors that affect how a drug behaves for a given individual

  • Explore how Medication Therapy Management (MTM) is an important concept in the pharmacy and in other areas of healthcare

  • Explain aseptic techniques and safety guidelines

  • Identify the precautions, parenteral routes, and types of parenteral solutions

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medication Optimization Strategies
Category: Understand Drug Activity Assessment
Category: Safe Handling of Parenteral Solutions
Category: Gain knowledge of Risk Mitigation and Patient Safety
Category: Aseptic Technique Mastery

Pharmacy Syringes, Compounding Medications, & Communication

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the various types of insulin strengths and additives, syringe and needle sizing, injection sites, and insulin pumps

  • Discuss compounding medications, as well as the associated regulations and manufacturing guidelines

  • Identify the principles of compounding solids, semi-solids, powders, coloring, flavoring, ointments, and other dosage forms

  • Explain the importance of empathy when dealing with patients by discussing the pathophysiology of disease

Skills you'll gain

Category: Effective Communication in Pharmacy
Category: Compounding Regulations Compliance
Category: Patient-Centric Empathy
Category: Insulin Administration
Category: Medication Compounding Techniques

Instructor

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore
MedCerts
5 Courses3,694 learners

Offered by

MedCerts

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Patient Care? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions