This intermediate specialization equips pharmacy technicians with a comprehensive skill set, encompassing legal compliance, safety protocols, medication optimization strategies, specialized compounding techniques, and effective communication in pharmacy settings. Students gain expertise in navigating pharmacy law, emergency preparedness, ensuring medication safety, mastering syringe use, and compounding medications. Additionally, students are taught how to foster empathetic patient interactions, facilitating a well-rounded and competent approach to a pharmaceutical career.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will apply their knowledge of medication to complete a Medication Reconciliation Form. Learners will provide peer review on each other's work, which will allow them to compare their understanding of medication with their peers' understanding of medication.